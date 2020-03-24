Realme 3, Realme 3i now receiving Wi-Fi calling feature with latest update

Highlights Realme 3 and Realme 3i are now receiving VoWiFi feature.

VoWiFi is enabled on Airtel and Reliance Jio networks.

The two phones were launched in India last year.

Realme 3 and Realme 3i are now receiving the VoWiFi or Wi-Fi calling feature with the new update. In a post on Twitter, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth announced that the update is now rolling out to all the variants of Realme 3 and Realme 3i. The company had recently said that it will gradually cover all the Realme phones to support VoWiFi on them. Wi-Fi calling is currently available on Airtel and Reliance Jio networks. It lets the user make calls and send SMS using the Wi-Fi connection, in case the cellular reception is poor.

The update brings the software version up to RMX1821EX_11.A.26 and is 147MB in size. The software update also brings the March 2020 Android security patch, along with some minor bug fixes. The changelog of the update for Realme 3i mentions - Fixed some known bugs, and improved system stability. Similarly, the changelog for the Realme 3 notes the same entry. The bug fixes are in addition to the VoWiFi feature that has been introduced on the Realme 3 and Realme 3i phones in India. But this update does not bring Android 10 for the phones -- which will roll out sometime later.

To update your Realme 3 and Realme 3i handsets, go to your phone's software settings and check for any new update available. If your device has received the update, it will show up on the screen. You can choose to download it and install it immediately. Alternatively, you can schedule the update process for later. The handset needs to restart before it is available for you to use again. It is advised that you create a backup before starting with the software updating.

Realme 3 and Realme 3i were launched in India last year. For specifications, the Realme 3 comes with a 6.22-inch HD+ LCD display with a waterdrop-style notch and an aspect ratio of 19:9. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P60 SoC paired with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which can be expanded via a microSD card. It has a dual-camera setup, combining a 13-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. For selfies, the smartphone has a 13-megapixel sensor. It is backed by a 4230mAh battery.

The Realme 3i packs a 6.2-inch HD+ waterdrop notch display with an aspect ratio of 19:9. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P60 SoC coupled with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal memory. The memory is further expandable via a microSD card. The phone has the same sensors as the Realme 3 on both the front and back. The Realme 3i also has a 4230mAh battery.