Realme 55-inch SLED TV: 5 features that make this TV a good deal for Rs 39,999, and 2 that don't

Highlights Realme has launched a brand-new 55-inch SLED smart television in India.

It has got HDR10+ display, Dolby Audio-tuned speakers, and Android TV.

But you should know about the whole picture before you decide to buy it for Rs 42,999.

Realme 55-inch SLED TV is the latest one that wants to enhance your home with its better picture quality, sleek design, and smart features, all for a price of Rs 42,999.

It was only a few months back when Realme entered the smart television market of India, but it has made its name within a short span. Its earlier products were more budget centric, but the latest 55-inch SLED TV brings the premium quotient along. For its price, it looks promising, but the company desperately wants you to buy this, which is why it will sell the TV for Rs 39,999 for a brief period, basically ahead of the festive season.

If you are interested in getting yourself the Realme 55-inch SLED TV this season, we have three points to tell you why it deserves your money. But since it is a big amount to spend, it should be done cautiously. Which is why we are also telling you two reasons why you should avoid this television and rather go for a different TV model available in the market:

The good

-- Realme TV has a monstrous 55-inch size panel that can only add to your room's grandeur. Having a large-screen TV means you will get a cinema-like experience right at the comfort of your home. It is a SLED panel, neither LED nor OLED, which is what allows for the affordable cost of Rs 39,999 for the television. This is a new technology based on SLD panel that uses RGB lighting from the source to avoid the blue light that otherwise is produced from the white light. This also helps reduce eye strain, giving you an experience that you can enjoy for long hours without worrying about your eyes.

-- For sound, the Realme TV has 24W stereo speakers right under the display. These are bottom-firing speakers, which means the sound strikes the surface to amplify the effect. The sound is tuned by Dolby Audio that brings a horde of sound equaliser options to choose from. Having good sound while watching a movie is critically essential and Realme 55-inch SLED TV brings you that with many bells and whistles.

-- Realme 55-inch SLED TV uses Android 9 Pie-based Android TV as the ecosystem. So, you get the entire catalogue of Play Store apps meant for big screens, including Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Voot, and ZEE5 among others. Moreover, you get the flexibility to sideload apps that you might not find in the app store. With Google Assistant available, you can order the television to play your favourite show or movie. There is a hotkey right there on the remote control to summon the voice assistant. Using Google Assistant, you can also control your smart home devices right from your TV remote control.

The bad

-- Although there is a large screen Realme has given with its latest model, it is the not best out there in the market. Despite having support for 4K Ultra-HD, it lacks Dolby Vision that has become a picture quality standard for most content on Netflix. If you are buying a TV to only watch satellite channels through a set-top box, Dolby Vision might not matter to you but otherwise, it should.

-- The television runs Android TV to give you access to a world of apps, but it is based on Android 9 Pie. The latest version available for Android TV is based on Android 10, which is what Realme should have considered for this premium model. Not like the latest version is not available: Motorola just launched a new smart TV model with Android 10 operating system. Of course, having a newer version brings more features to the television and accounts for the price.