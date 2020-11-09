Realme 6 for under Rs 10,000 is Flipkart Diwali deal of the day

Highlights Realme 6 was launched for Rs 12,999 but you can get it for Rs 9,999 on Flipkart.

Realme 6 prices were hiked to Rs 14,999 after GSTs were increased.

Realme 6 is one of the best deals on mobile phones that you can get on Flipkart.

Realme 6 is up for grabs for as low as Rs 9,999 right now and this is the deal of the day for the Flipkart Big Diwali sale that is underway. The marquee device in the Realme 6 series was launched for Rs 12,999 but GST hikes caused the price to rise to Rs 14,999 for the base variant. Flipkart's deal includes the Axis Bank discount of Rs 3,000 on the original price of Rs 12,999. So, you end up paying Rs 9,999 for the 6GB RAM, 64GB storage model.

If you are looking for a value for money device for under Rs 10,000, Realme is the best option I can suggest right now. And I have reasons to justify my recommendation. I reviewed the device back in March when it arrived fresh out of Realme's kitty to shake up the sub-Rs 20,000 market. Importantly, this is the segment where the competition among smartphones is most fierce. And Realme 6 stood out from the crowd.

Here are some points to give you a clear idea of why the Realme 6 is one of the best deals right now.

-- Realme 6 has a gorgeous and colourful display of 6.5 inches, which is reasonably large for watching movies and playing games. The display has a 90Hz refresh rate, which means scrolling on it is super smooth while select games look more pleasing and involve better gameplay for first-person shooters.

-- Powering the Realme 6 is a MediaTek Helio G90T processor. This is an impressively capable processor for gaming. In my time with the chipset, I barely felt any stutters when playing games. Of course, there is a limit to how high its performance can go. For example, you cannot play select games at their highest graphics settings. Which is manageable normally.

-- There is a 64MP main camera on the Realme 6. Now, without stressing the graphic resolution of the sensor, let me straight away tell you that this camera is actually good. I clicked different things and scenes using the camera and I was impressed. Even nighttime photography is good on the cameras. If you are concerned about multiple cameras, Realme 6 has four of them.

-- Realme 6 is backed by a 4300mAh battery under the hood that supports 30W fast charging. The battery is strong enough to last for about a day before dying on you entirely. But when it does, it is not a problem. The fast charging solution makes sure the battery is full in about 1 or 1.5 hours, depending on how you are charging it. This 30W charger is bundled with the phone in the retail box.