Realme 6 now comes in 6GB/64GB option: Price in India

Highlights Realme now offers the Realme 6 in a 6GB RAM and 64GB storage model.

The new storage model of Realme 6 is priced at Rs 15,999.

The Realme 6 is available to buy now on Flipkart and realme.com.

Realme 6 was launched in March as the company's most affordable smartphone with a 90Hz display. The smartphone arrived in three storage options initially and Realme is adding a fourth one now to diversify the line-up more. The Realme 6 has been listed on Flipkart and brand's online store with a 6GB RAM and 64GB storage option. The Realme 6 6GB/64GB storage variant costs Rs 15,999, which is a little higher than the Poco M2 Pro's price.

Realme 6 6GB/64GB storage model is the second most affordable one in the line-up now. The price of the 4GB/64GB model is Rs 14,999, the 6GB/128GB variant is priced at Rs 16,999, and finally, the top-end variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage costs Rs 17,999. All the variants are now available to buy on Flipkart and realme.com under an open sale.

The new storage model of Realme 6 has the same colour options as the rest. It comes in Comet Blue and Comet White colours. The specifications of the latest model are also the same expect for the RAM and storage capacity. The Realme 6 comes with a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD display with a punch-hole at the top and a refresh rate of 90Hz. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T with an ARM G76 GPU. There is up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded via microSD card of up to 256GB.

Realme 6 features a quad-camera setup at the back, including a 64-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a black-and-white sensor of unspecified megapixel count. There is a 16-megapixel in-display camera on the front for selfies. Realme offers it standard camera features, such as Chroma Boost, Super Nightscape, and Ultra 64MP mode, with the Realme 6, as well. The Realme 6 is backed by a 4300mAh battery that charges at up to 30W with the bundled charger via a USB-C port. There is a fingerprint sensor embedded on the power button, claimed to unlock the phone in 0.29 seconds.

While Realme 6 looks like a good deal for its price, Poco can make it difficult for the smartphone to woo customers. Poco recently launched the M2 Pro smartphone with a Snapdragon 720G processor for as low as Rs 14,999. Although the smartphone was pitted against Realme 6 Pro at the launch event, its close competitor is Realme 6 instead. There is not much difference between Helio G90T and Snapdragon 720G, which makes us come to the other aspects, such as the 90Hz display. The Poco M2 Pro does not have a 90Hz display, which means the Realme 6 has an upper hand here. Even the cameras on Poco M2 Pro are theoretically less powerful than Realme 6's.