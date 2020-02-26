Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro announced to launch in India on March 5, Salman Khan roped in as ambassador

Highlights The Realme 6 series will be launched in India on March 5.

There will be two phones - Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro.

A 64-megapixel camera has been teased by Realme.

Realme 6 series will be launched in India on March 5, the company announced on Wednesday. Realme has roped in Bollywood actor Salman Khan as the ambassador for the Realme 6 series. The announcement comes a day after Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth said there will be "something exciting" coming on March 5. To recall, Realme has also marked the same date for the launch of its first fitness band, the Realme Band.

In a tweet, Realme has said - "Welcoming @BeingSalmanKhan as the ambassador of @realmemobiles! Now it's time to make it grander! Unveiling 64MP #ProCameraProDisplay with #realme6 & #realme6Pro." The tweet has an image of Salman Khan holding one of the Realme 6 series phones. The launch event is scheduled to begin at 12.30 pm on March 5.

Prior to this tweet, Sheth shared a photograph of him and Salman Khan on Twitter, teasing the endorsement news. But, a piece of crucial information was hidden the plain sight - the photograph carries a watermark that says '64MP AI QUAD CAMERA - Shot on realme 6'. The 64-megapixel camera has been confirmed to arrive on either the Realme 6 or both Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro. The teaser image also shows a dual punch-hole setup on the display of a Realme 6 series phone held by Salman Khan.

Moreover, Sheth has teased the term 'ProDisplay' in one of the hashtags he has used for the announcement. This could be the 90Hz display that we have seen on the Realme X2 Pro and Realme X50 Pro 5G. In any case, it will be an upgrade over the Realme 5 display in a significant manner.

The Realme 6 passed through the Wi-Fi Alliance certification and the IMDA database recently. It was spotted with specifications such as a MediaTek Helio G90T processor, a 4300mAh battery, and Bluetooth v5.0 under the hood. Other specifications including those of other cameras, display, and battery's charging capacity are not known at this point.