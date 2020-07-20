Realme 6i India launch set for July 24: Expected price, specifications

Highlights Realme 6i is finally launching in India on Friday, July 24.

It is a rebadged version of the Realme 6s that was launched in Europe.

A Flipkart listing revealed it could cost less than Rs 15,000.

Realme 6i has finally been confirmed to launch in India on July 24. The smartphone was previously speculated to arrive with the entry-level Realme C11 but the company may have changed the plans. Realme 6i is now arriving later this week as another addition to Realme 6-series but it shows how confusing Realme's entire smartphone line-up is becoming. But before I talk about that, let me quickly tell you where and how you can watch the digital-only launch event of the Realme 6i in India.

Realme 6i India Launch Date

Realme is holding its event at 12.30 pm on Friday, July 24. It will be online-only, which means it will be live-streamed on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter. The price and availability of the smartphone will also be announced at the upcoming event but we have some information already.

The Realme 6i was briefly listed on Flipkart ahead of Realme C11 launch, wherein some of its details, including the price, were revealed. The Flipkart listing said the Realme 6i would cost under Rs 15,000, which seems a little vague considering the Realme 6 starts at Rs 14,999. The Realme 6i, being a watered-down version, will definitely cost lower than what the Realme 6 costs.

Coming back to the confusion Realme is incessantly adding to, the Realme 6i is not the original Realme 6i but it is a rebadge of the Realme 6s because Realme 6i was already launched as Narzo in India. Finding it tough to understand? Let me explain.

The Realme 6i was launched in Myanmar earlier this year as a toned-down Realme 6. It went on sale in the country in the month of March before it began to reach the European markets. The Realme 6i entered India with a different name - Narzo 10 - which was the first series to be unveiled by Realme after the two-month-long lockdown. Meanwhile, Realme launched another Realme 6-series phone in Europe, called the Realme 6s. This means the European markets have four Realme 6-series phones - Realme 6 Pro, Realme 6, Realme 6s, and Realme 6i. Realme is now bringing the Realme 6s to India with a different name of Realme 6i.

Talking about the Realme 6i aka Realme 6s in Europe, the smartphone is powered by the Helio G90T that powers the Realme 6, as well. It has a 90Hz display, which is a marquee feature on the Realme 6 series. The size of the display is 6.5-inch while the resolution is 1080x2400 pixels. The smartphone has four rear cameras - a 48-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the Realme 6i (Realme 6s) has a 16-megapixel camera on the front. The smartphone is backed by a 4300mAh battery that charges at up to 30W.