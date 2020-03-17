Realme 6i launch today: Expected price, specifications

Highlights Realme 6i will be launched in Myanmar today.

Realme 6i is teased to pack a 5000mAh battery.

The launch event will begin at 2 pm IST.

Realme 6i is set for launch today in Myanmar. It is the third phone in the Realme 6 series, which was introduced in India recently with Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro. The smartphone has been teased to be the first smartphone to rock the MediaTek Helio G80 processor under the hood. Since Realme 6 succeeds over the Realme 5 Pro, the Realme 6i is expected to be the sequel of the Realme 5. The specifications teased so far also put it in the budget segment. Here's everything that you should know before the launch today.

Realme 6i Launch Event

The Realme 6i will be launched at an online event in Myanmar. The live stream should be available on the Facebook page and website of Realme Myanmar. The launch starts at 3 pm MMT, which is 2 pm IST in India.

Realme 6i Price

While Realme Myanmar has divulged quite a few details about the Realme 6i, the price remains a mystery. It is, however, likely to cost less than the Realme 6 and somewhere on the lines of the Realme 5 pricing. The Realme 6 costs Rs 12,999 for the base variant in India.

Realme 6i Specifications

The Realme 6i specifications are pretty much out in the open. The smartphone will come with a 48-megapixel quad-camera setup on the rear. The information on the rest of the three sensors is yet to be revealed. Moreover, the Realme 6i will be the first phone to come with a MediaTek Helio G80 processor. It will also have a 16-megapixel selfie camera in a waterdrop notch. The Realme 6i has also been teased to pack a 5000mAh battery under the hood, along with support for the 18W Quick Charge technology, which is claimed to be 37 per cent faster than the 10W fast charging method.

Separately, the Realme 6i was also spotted on Geekbench and US FCC website, along with some specifications. The Realme 6i will have at least 4GB of RAM and run Android 10 out of the box. It will have Bluetooth v5.0 and support for 4G VoLTE, as well.