Realme 6i sale today on Flipkart, Realme Store: Should you buy it?

Highlights Realme 6i was launched last month as the low-tier Realme 6-series phone.

It brings the 90Hz display and the MediaTek Helio G90T processor to the table.

Realme 6i costs Rs 12,999 for the base variant and goes on sale today.

Realme 6i will go on sale today through online platforms. The low-tier smartphone in the Realme 6-series was launched a few days back, bringing the 90Hz display to under Rs 13,000, which is available on the Realme 6, as well, but for a high price. The smartphone also runs the same processor as the Realme 6 but there have been some adjustments made to qualify the price gap between the two. Anyway, you will get a smooth display, fairly powerful processor, and four cameras with the Realme 6i. If you want to grab one today in the sale, here is everything that you should know.

Realme 6i: India Price and Sale

Realme 6i has two memory variants - the one with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at Rs 12,999 and the other with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage costs Rs 14,999. The smartphone comes in Lunar White and Eclipse Black colourways. The sale will begin at noon on Flipkart and the company website, realme.com. There are a bunch of offers running on the sale with the Flipkart Big Saving Days beginning today.

Realme 6i: Should You Buy It?

For the budget range, there is a lot of room for manufacturers to experiment with their smartphones and provide customers with the best possible features, which might outdo those on rivals. With Realme 6i, the Oppo offshoot is attempting to do that. The smartphone has the most talked-about feature from the current market buzz, the 90Hz refresh rate. It is way smoother than the 60Hz that we have been seeing on smartphones.

While the refresh rate was earlier available on premium smartphones, Realme brought it down to the mid-range, and then to the budget range with the Realme 6i. You will definitely notice the difference in scrolling through content on your screen with 90Hz activated, in addition to your exhaustive gaming sessions. (I was thoroughly impressed by the display when reviewing it.) So that is one reason why Realme 6i makes the cut for its price.

You have a MediaTek Helio G90T processor on the Realme 6i, which is a powerful processor for its price. It can handle everyday tasks quite well while gaming on it is not a great experience but it is not bad either. The smartphone can run most games, including PUBG Mobile, although under controlled graphics settings. The cameras on the Realme 6i are one of the best I have seen in this price segment. I liked my selfies clicked by it, as well as the random photographs that I would click from the rear sensors. The 4300mAh battery on the Realme 6i lasts for one day and charging it takes about one and a half hours with the bundled charger.

All in all, the Realme 6i fills the gap between the Narzo 10 and Realme 6 with a mix of features from both. It totally justifies the price of Rs 12,999 and should be your next smartphone according to its budget.