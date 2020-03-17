Realme 6i with 48MP quad rear cameras, 5000mAh battery launched: Price, specifications

Highlights Realme 6i comes with aquad camera setup on the rear.

The Realme is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 SoC.

It starts at about Rs 13,000 in Myanmar.

Realme 6i was formally launched as the third member of the Realme 6 series in Myanmar. The budget smartphone is the first one to rock a MediaTek Helio G80 processor. It also touts a 48-megapixel rear camera among three other sensors. The Realme 6i should essentially be the successor of the Realme 5, since Realme 5 Pro's sequel is the Realme 6. For now, the smartphone has been launched in the Burmese market and the company has not said anything on when the smartphone will make it to other markets.

Realme 6i Price

The price of the Realme 6i has been set at KS 249,900 (roughly Rs 13,000) for the base variant with 3GB RAM and 64GB storage. The top variant with KS 299,900, which translates to around Rs 15,800. The Realme 6i comes in Green Tea and White Milk colours. The first sale of the Realme 6i starts March 29 in Myanmar.

Realme 6i Specifications

The Realme 6i is a dual-SIM phone that runs Android 10 with Realme UI. It has a 6.5-inch HD+ MiniDrop display with a notch at the top, with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and shielded by Corning Gorilla Glass. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 processor under the hood, paired with 3GB and 4GB RAM options. The internal storage options on the Realme 6i include 64GB and 128GB, with expandability via microSD card slot. The smartphone has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

For photography, the Realme 6i has four cameras at the back -- a 48-megapixel camera with an aperture of f/1.8, an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.3 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro sensor with an aperture of f/2.4, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. There is a 16-megapixel AI camera on the Realme 6i, housed inside the notch. The Realme 6i is backed by a 5000mAh battery. The smartphone also supports 18W Quick Charge technology, which is claimed to be 37 per cent faster than the 10W fast charging. The company is claiming a 30-day standby on the Realme 6i. There is a USB-C port available on the phone as well. For connectivity, there are Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 4G VoLTE, GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack among others.