Realme 6i with 90Hz display now official: India price, specifications, and features

Realme has launched the third smartphone under the Realme 6-series, the Realme 6i. Instead of being a new model, the Realme 6i is just another Realme 6s meant for India. The smartphone was first launched in Europe in May as Realme 6s while the market has a Realme 6i separately. The original Realme 6i was launched in India as Narzo 10. If this getting confusing for you, the only thing you need to understand is that the Realme 6-series in India has three smartphones now - the Realme 6i, the vanilla Realme 6, and the high-end Realme 6 Pro.

Realme 6i borrows some key elements from the Realme 6, such as its MediaTek Helio G90T processor and the 90Hz display. While some of its specifications are similar to the Narzo 10, such as the cameras. So all in all, the Realme 6i is a mix of specifications from Realme 6 and Realme Narzo 10. It will also fill the gap between the Narzo 10 and Realme 6 in India's budget segment. The Realme 6i starts at Rs 12,999, which is Rs 1,000 more than the Narzo 10's price and Rs 2,000 less than Realme 6's cost for its base variant. If you are looking to buy the Realme 6i, here are the specifications, features, and price of the smartphone in a nutshell.

Realme 6i Specifications

Display: The Realme 6i has a 6.5-inch LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole setup. It has a Full-HD+ resolution of 1080x2400 pixels and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.5 per cent. The display is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass.

Processor: The Realme 6i is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T processor that has a maximum clock speed of 2.05GHz. It also has an ARM G76 GPU.

RAM: Realme 6i comes in two RAM variants - 4GB and 6GB.

Storage: For storage, you only get 64GB on the Realme 6i but you can expand that via a microSD card of up to 256GB.

Rear Cameras: The Realme 6i has four cameras at the back - a 48-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Front Camera: For selfies, the Realme 6i puts a 16-megapixel front-facing camera inside the punch-hole.

Battery: The Realme 6i comes with a 4300mAh battery that charges at up to 30W.

Operating System: Powering the Realme 6i is the Android 10-based Realme UI.

Realme 6i Features

The budget Realme 6i comes with a 90Hz refresh rate on its display, which means the scrolling and other interactions with the display will be a lot smoother than the regular 60Hz display. The processor is capable for gaming, as well, so you can buy the smartphone to play light to medium games. Realme 6i cameras have the Chroma Boost and Super Nightscape modes, so you are covered in the photography department too. The Realme 6i is claimed to charge completely in less than an hour. It also introduces a black-shade variant for the first time on a Realme phone.

Realme 6i India Price

The Realme 6i has two RAM and storage variants in India - the 4GB/4GB option costs Rs 12,999 and the 6GB/64GB model is priced at Rs 14,999. It will go on sale starting July 31 at 12pm on Flipkart and realme.com. The colour options on this one are Eclipse Black and Lunar White.