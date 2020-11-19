Realme 7 5G brings 5G connectivity to very capable mid-range device with 120Hz screen

Realme 7 5G is the most advanced smartphone that has freshly been added to the company's 7 series. The new smartphone brings support for the next-generation 5G networks in the UK, becoming the first such phone in Realme's set of number-series phones. Enabling the 5G connectivity on it is a MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset, which is a low-cost chipset with built-in 5G modem that is available on some other 5G Realme phones that are available in China. The Realme 7 5G is an important upgrade over the vanilla Realme 7 that is available in India for Rs 14,999. Not only 5G, but the Realme 7 5G also brings a 120Hz screen.

The Realme 7 5G has been launched in the UK by the company, which is the first market to get Realme's new phone. However, this phone does not seem a new one. Going by the specifications of this smartphone, it looks like a rebranded version of the Realme V5 5G that was launched in China a few months back. This means that maybe Realme will confine the V-series only to the Chinese market while the rest of the markets will get 5G connectivity in different avatars. But everything is not concrete as of now. Realme may have different plans for different markets, such as its plan to launch the Realme X7 series in India soon.

Realme 7 5G Price

The Realme 7 5G will be available at an introductory price of EUR 229 (roughly Rs 20,000) before the price reverses to the original of EUR 279 (roughly Rs 24,500). It will come in a Blue colour starting November 30 on Amazon in European countries.

Realme 7 5G Specifications

Realme 7 5G uses an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor that has a 5G on board to provide the smartphone with 5G connectivity. But this phone only has sub-6GHz bandwidth available for 5G connectivity; there is no mmWave type that ensures higher 5G speeds on certain carriers in the UK. It has a 6.5-inch 1080p LCD that brings a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, which is an upgrade over the 90Hz refresh rate that the regular Realme 7 has.