Realme 7, 7 Pro India launch today: Live stream details, price, and specifications

Highlights Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro are launching in India after weeks of teasers.

The Realme 7 Pro could be the first smartphone to bring 65W charging for under Rs 20,000.

The Realme 7 series is tipped to cost Rs 14,999 onwards.

Realme 7 series is set to launch in India today. The company is launching two smartphones under the series, the vanilla Realme 7 and the Realme 7 Pro. As with other smartphones series, the Realme 7 smartphones will have some differences, mainly between the processors and the cameras to justify their position. Previously thought to be rebranded Realme X7 series, the Realme 7 series will bring the top-end 65W fast charging to the mid-range -- something that can make Realme stand out from the competition.

Realme 7 Series Live Stream

The Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro will launch at an online event that begins at 12.30 pm today. It will be live-streamed on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter so that can catch real-time updates. You can also watch the event here:

Realme 7 Series India Price

Previously, Realme 7 was rumoured to cost somewhere between Rs 17,000 and Rs 18,000. However, a fresh report cites some marketing material sourced from Realme, which makes it more credible than ever.

According to the tipster Abhishek Yadav, the Realme 7 will be priced at Rs 14,999 while the Realme 7 Pro will launch for Rs 19,999. The prices have been obtained from banners that Realme uses to display information on its social media handles. The first sale of Realme 7 Pro is said to begin on September 14.

Realme 7 Series Specifications

The Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro are going to have some big differences between them. The first big difference would be between their display. While the Realme 7 is said to come with a 90Hz LCD, the Realme 7 Pro could have an AMOLED display with the regular 60Hz refresh rate.

Another difference would be that the Realme 7 could be powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 processor while the Realme 7 Pro is borrowing the Snapdragon 720G processor from Realme 6 Pro. And the third biggest difference is going to be between the charging speeds on their batteries. The Realme 7 Pro could get the high-end 65W charging while the Realme 7 could settle for the 30W fast charging.

Other than those, Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro are expected to carry a 64-megapixel primary camera at the back in a quad set-up. On the front, there could be a 16-megapixel camera on the Realme 7 and a 32-megapixel camera on the Realme 7 Pro, both residing in punch-hole cutouts.



