Realme 7 first sale today: Should you buy it?

Highlights Realme 7 brings a 90Hz LCD and a 5000mAh battery for under Rs 15,000.

It was launched alongside the Realme 7 Pro a few days back.

The Realme M1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush and Adventurer Luggage will also go on sale today.

Realme 7 will go on its first sale today. The marquee smartphone in the Realme 7 series brings a brand new processor from MediaTek, retains the 90Hz display from its predecessor, and goes for a new design. The smartphone was launched alongside the Realme 7 Pro but it will be up for grabs a few days ahead of the latter's sale. It borrows one too many things from its predecessor, yet repackages them in a new design and a fresh offering. If you have been waiting to buy the Realme 7, here are three reasons why you should invest in it. Before that, let us get the Realme 7 price and sale details out of our way.

Realme 7 India price and sale details

Realme 7 has two variants: the one with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage costs Rs 14,999 while the other one with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 16,999. You get Mist Blue and Mist White colourways on the Realme 7. Its sale begins at noon today on Flipkart and Realme online store. You can check for certain offers there too that will sweeten your deal.

Should you buy Realme 7?

Realme smartphones are usually good value for money and the latest Realme 7 is no different. It starts at Rs 14,999, for which the prequel Realme 6 was also selling for a long time. Apart from keeping the price similar, Realme 7 brings a host of features that should be able to convince you, if not the price.

-- Realme 7 has a 90Hz LCD with 1080p resolution. For under Rs 15,000, your smartphone must have a good display, the one that you can enjoy watching your shows and movies on or the one that compliments the gaming. Realme 7 does that proudly. Its display is smooth and should produce rich content.

-- Realme 7 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 processor, which is a bumped-up version of the Helio G90 processor that we used on the Realme 6. I was quite impressed by the Helio G90 processor, which brings me to figure that its successor will offer similar performance, if not better. Realme had touted that the Helio G95 processor can handle gaming very well, which is something that should convince you, even if you are a gamer.

-- Realme 7 brings the 30W fast charging technology onboard. It is the same that its prequel Realme 6 has but this time you get a bigger battery. Realme 7 has a 5000mAh battery under the hood while the Realme 6 is backed by a 4300mAh battery.

Apart from the Realme 7, the new AIoT products from the brand, including the M1 Sonic Electric Toothbrush, Adventurer Luggage, and Tote Bag 2 will also be up for sale today.