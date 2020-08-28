Realme 7 leaked specifications reveal Helio G95 SoC, 90Hz screen

Highlights Realme 7 and 7 Pro are coming to India on September 3.

Realme 7 leaked specifications include a MediaTek Helio G95 processor.

Realme 7 could also have a 64-megapixel main camera on the back.

Realme 7 specifications have leaked a few days ahead of its launch in India. The marquee smartphone under the Realme 7 series will be powered by a new MediaTek Helio G95 processor, a new leak has claimed. The specifics of this processor are not known but it could be less powerful than the Snapdragon 720G that the Realme 7 Pro is said to house.

Tipster Mukul Sharma has said the Realme 7 will also bring a 6.5-inch 1080p IPS panel with the 90Hz refresh rate, which we also saw on the Realme 6. However, the Realme 7 Pro likely has an AMOLED display. Realme 7 will have two memory and storage variants, 6GB and 64GB, 8GB and 128GB. Although, there will be microSD card support expected.

He has also said there could be a 5000mAh battery with 30W fast charging. The Realme 7 Pro is coming with 65W SuperDart charging, however. Realme 7 leaks also include its dimensions, which could be 162.3x75.4x9.4mm, while its weight could be 196.5 grams.

What else are you getting on the Realme 7?

A set of four cameras on the back, a single camera on the front, and a fingerprint sensor on the side. The tipster has said there will be a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 camera, accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel black and white sensor on the Realme 7.

For selfies, there could be a 16-megapixel camera on the Realme 7. And finally, the power button will have the fingerprint sensor, which is personally the best location for the sensor to be. I have found side-mounted fingerprint sensors easier to access.

Realme 7 is said to be a rebranded Realme X7 while the 7 Pro could be another version of the X7 Pro. Realme is launching the X7 series smartphones in China on September 1 while the 7 series smartphones are coming to India two days later on September 3.

Realme has been teasing the 7-series on Twitter and revealing one too many features and maybe these features will be confirmed in those upcoming teasers. Until that happens, we will have to rely on this leak and expect the Realme 7 to be a significant upgrade over the Realme 6.