Realme 7 Pro could be first sub-Rs20,000 smartphone with 65W fast charging

Highlights Realme could be working on the Realme 7 Pro and Realme 7i.

Realme 7 Pro might have the 65W fast charging support and cost under Rs 20,000.

Realme C17 is also in tow with an LTE chipset and got certified in Thailand.

Realme is seemingly working on a horde of smartphones at once. A handful of Realme devices were spotted on certification websites earlier along with their specifications. Tipsters said of all three models, RMX2170 could be the much-anticipated Realme X3 Pro, but a fresh leak has claimed it could instead be the Realme 7 Pro. The tip has also suggested Realme 7 Pro will come with 65W fast charging for under Rs 20,000, making it the first smartphone with such a feature for too less.

Per the tipster who goes by @Sudhanshu1414 on Twitter, Realme RMX2170 will be launched as the Realme 7 Pro and not X3 Pro. If this latest mix-up is anything to go by, the X3 Pro could then be any of the remaining models that leaked alongside. Anyway, we are talking about the Realme 7 Pro that is going to be the cheapest smartphone with the 65W fast charging. Realme 7 Pro will cost below Rs 20,000 in India, the tipster has said.

Realme 7 Pro will have a 4450mAh battery, according to the listing of the RMX2170 on the NBTC certification website. There is only so much information available from the listing, but we might have to wait for more details in the coming days.

I said in the beginning that Realme is working on several smartphones. The tipster has corroborated that speculation again. He has shared screenshots of the listings of Realme devices found on NBTC certification website. And these are different from the ones we have seen before.

There is an RMX2101 model, which the tipster says, belongs to the Realme 7i. It makes sense on the tipster's part to guess the other model is Realme 7i since the company launches at least four models under its number series. It had launched the Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro, and Realme 6i in India. The other model is RMX2103 that will be called Realme C17 commercially, but we are not sure yet. Realme recently launched C11, C12, and C15 smartphones in India.

We know how Realme is working towards bringin 5G connectivity to low-end smartphones; for example, the V5 5G costs well under Rs 20,000. But the Realme 7 Pro may not be a 5G smartphone, which means there will be an LTE chipset on this one. Understandably, the Realme 7i is also not going to be 5G smartphone, per the tipster.

In any case, we will know what Realme has to offer with its 7-series through leaks and tips in the coming days.