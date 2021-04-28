Realme 7 Pro, Realme 6 Pro now receiving Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 update

Highlights Realme has finally started the rollout of Android 11 for 7 Pro and 6 Pro.

Realme 7 Pro and 6 Pro Android 11 update brings stricter privacy rules.

Realme has said that the Android 11 rollout will happen in batches.

Realme 7 Pro and Realme 6 Pro are now receiving the official version of Android 11 software. The update is available right away, meaning you can download it on your phone. The new update brings a host of new features, including chat bubbles and a rich power menu, in addition to stricter privacy controls such as app permission on a one-time basis. The Android 11 update for the Realme 7 Pro and Realme 6 Pro has so far been available in the beta version, which is why all users could not download it before. But with the stable version now out, all the users of eligible phones can download and access Android 11.

In a community forum post, Realme announced the new Android 11 update with the Realme UI 2.0 skin on top is now available. According to the post, the rollout of Realme UI 2.0 will take place in batches. This means that the update will not be available to all users of Realme 7 Pro and Realme 6 Pro at once. The rollout may take some time before all units of the eligible phones will be covered. "The update will be randomly pushed out to a limited number of users today and will have a broader rollout in a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs. If no critical bugs are found, the full rollout will be completed in the upcoming days," Realme wrote in the forum post.

There are some common issues that even this stable Android 11 build for both phones. Before I tell you about them, here are the official build versions for Realme 7 Pro and Realme 6 Pro. After updating, you will see the build version RMX2170_11.C.20 on your Realme 7 Pro and build version RMX2061_11.C.15 on the Realme 6 Pro. Remember that you need to be on RMX2170PU_11.A.37 and RMX2061_11.A.49 versions, respectively, on the Realme 7 Pro and Realme 6 Pro. Okay, so now the issues.

Realme 6 Pro

According to Realme, your Realme 7 Pro and Realme 6 Pro will take longer to boot after the update. Realme said that "in order to improve the system operation efficiency and eliminate potential safety risks, the system will perform a series of actions such as application adaptation, background optimisation and security scanning. So, the system will occupy more CPU, memory and other resources, which may cause slight hanging and faster power consumption."

To update, go to Software update settings on your Realme 7 Pro and Realme 6 Pro. You will see the update if it is available for your unit.

Here is the full changelog of the features that you will get with Realme UI 2.0 on Realme 7 Pro and Realme 6 Pro.

Personalisations

Personalise the user interface to make it your own

You can now create your own wallpaper by picking colours from your photos.

Third-party icons for apps on the home screen are now supported.

Three Dark mode styles are available: Enhanced, medium, and gentle; wallpapers and icons can be adjusted to Dark mode, and the display contrast can be adjusted automatically to ambient light.

High Efficiency

You can now drag text, images, or files out of a floating window or from one app to another app in Split-screen mode.

Optimised the editing page of Smart Sidebar: Two tabs are displayed and the order of items can be customized.

Improved Performance

Added "Optimised night charging": An AI algorithm is used to control charging speed at night to extend battery life.

System

Added "Tone tunes": Consecutive notification tones will be linked to form a single melody.

You can now determine a time period when Do Not Disturb is on.

Added weather animations to provide you with a more interesting experience.

Optimized vibration effects for text input and gameplay.

Optimized "Auto brightness".

Launcher

You can now remove a folder or combine it with another one.

Added filters for "Drawer mode": You can now filter apps by letters, install time, or usage frequency to quickly find an app.

Security and Privacy

Added "System cloner": You can create a system clone from your main system and use different fingerprints to enter different systems.

You can now turn "App lock" on or off in Quick Settings.

More powerful SOS functions

Emergency info: You can quickly display your personal emergency info to first responders. The information can be shown even when your screen is locked.

Optimised "Permission manager": You can now choose "Allow only once" for sensitive permissions to better protect your privacy.

Games

Added Immersive mode which reduces disturbances while gaming so you can stay focused.

You can change the way to summon Game Assistant.

Communications

You can share your personal hotspot with others via a QR code.

Photos

Added the Cloud Sync for Private Safe feature, which allows you to sync the photos in your Private Safe to the cloud.

Optimized the photo editing feature with upgraded algorithms and more markup effects and filters.

HeyTap Cloud

You can back up your photos, documents, system settings, WeChat data, and more, and easily migrate to a new phone.

You can select the types of data to be backed up or restored.

Camera

Added shortcuts to instantly share and edit photos or videos you just took.

Added the inertial zoom feature which makes zooming smoother during video shooting.

Added the level and grid feature to help you compose videos.

Realme Lab

Added Sleep Capsule that helps you schedule downtime and secures your sleep time

Accessibility

Added "Sound amplifier": You can amplify faint sounds in the environment and soften loud sounds when wearing earphones.