Realme 7 Pro sale today: Check time, offers, price, specifications

Highlights Realme 7 Pro will be available to purchase from Flipkart today.

It features a 64-megapixel quad-camera setup at the back.

The selling point of the Realme 7 Pro is its 65W fast charging.

Realme 7 Pro will be up for grabs at a sale today in India. The mid-range smartphone that brings the top-class 65W fast charging to the under Rs 20,000 segment will be available to purchase again in case you missed it in the previous flash sales. The Realme 7 Pro brings a Snapdragon 720G processor under the hood, which is also the processor fitted inside the predecessor Realme 6 Pro, but its major selling point is the fast charging support.

Realme 7 Pro Price in India

The Realme 7 Pro has been launched in two variants. The one with 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage costs Rs 19,999 while the one with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of memory is priced a little higher at Rs 21,999. The smartphone comes in Mirror Blue and Mirror Silver colours.

Realme 7 Pro Sale in India

The Realme 7 Pro goes on sale at noon today on Flipkart and Realme online store. There are a few offers that you can check to sweeten your deal. The delivery should be expected in two-three days depending on the logistics and the area you are ordering the phone from.

Realme 7 Pro Specifications

Running Android 10-based Realme UI, the Realme 7 Pro brings an AMOLED display that is 6.4-inch in size. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM. There is a fingerprint sensor under the display as well. It has four cameras at the back - a 64-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel camera, a 2-megapixel portrait B/W sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. For selfies, there is a 32-megapixel camera. There is a 4500mAh battery that charges at up to 65W from the bundled charger.