Realme 7i launched with 90Hz screen, 5000mAh battery: India price, specifications

Highlights Realme 7i is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor.

It features a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging, as well.

Realme has also launched a bunch of other products at the event.

Realme 7i has gone official in India at today's Leap to Next Gen event. The new smartphone to the 7 series brings the 90Hz screen for even a lower price, much like what Realme 6i did the last time. It essentially is a trimmed-down version where you are making some compromises to pay less than what you would for the marquee Realme 7. But those differences aside, the Realme 7i seems promising for its price. Apart from the Realme 7i, the company is launching a flurry of products, including a 55-inch SLED 4K TV, a soundbar, an electric toothbrush, a selfie tripod, and more.

Realme 7i Price in India

Realme 7i variant with 4 gigs of RAM and 64 gigs of internal storage costs Rs 11,999 and the one with 128GB storage costs Rs 12,999. It comes in Aurora Green and Polar Blue colours. The first sale for the Realme 7i begins at noon on October 16 from Flipkart and Realme online store. Flipkart Big Billion Days begin October 16 so you can expect some exchange offers and discounts on the Realme 7i.

Realme 7i Specifications

Realme 7i features with a 6.5-inch 90Hz LCD with a 720p resolution. It is shielded by Corning Gorilla Glass and has a screen-to-body ratio of 90 per cent. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor paired with 4 gigs of RAM and 128 gigs of onboard storage. But if you need more, you can add a microSD card of up to 256GB on a dedicated slot. The smartphone runs Android 10-based Realme UI and has a fingerprint sensor at the back.

For optics, the Realme 7i gets four cameras on the back. There is a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel black-and-white camera. This entire setup is assisted by an LED flash at the back. The design of the camera island is like what we have on the Realme 7. On the front, you get a 16-megapixel camera packed inside the punch-hole.

Fuelling the Realme 7i is a 5000mAh battery that charges up to 18W. Realme offers the top-class 65W fast charging on the Realme 7 Pro while the Realme 7 has 30W, so packing 18W on the Realme 7i seems a sensible move considering the hierarchy. There is a USB-C port at the bottom for charging and the bundled charger gives the 18W output. You also have a 3.5mm headphone jack on the Realme 7i.