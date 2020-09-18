Realme 7i with 90Hz screen, 5000mAh battery launched: Price, specifications

Highlights Realme 7i has been launched in Indonesia alongside the Realme 7.

Realme had launched the Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro earlier in India but not the Realme 7i.

The Realme 7i has a 90Hz display and a 5000mAh battery.

Realme 7i has freshly joined the Realme 7 family. The latest smartphone from Realme is arriving in Indonesia not India as of now where the Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro are already on sale. Realme 7i does not stray too far from the rest of the smartphones in the series, which means you have the 90Hz screen and a 5000mAh battery much like those on Realme 7. But there are obvious differences between the two, such as those in the processor and cameras.

Realme 7i Price

The Realme 7i comes in a single 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model that costs IDR 3,199,000, which is roughly Rs 15,800. Notably, the Realme 7, which is the marquee model in the series and has better specifications than the Realme 7i, costs Rs 14,999 in India. Realme 7i will be available in Indonesia initially but there are chances the company will bring it to the Indian market. And then it will be interesting to see what price the smartphone bears.

Realme 7i comes in Aurora Green and Polar Blue colours and will go on sale the first time on September 18 in the Indonesian market.

Realme 7i Specifications

Much like its bigger sibling, the Realme 7i comes with a 90Hz LCD that measures 6.5-inches and has a 720p resolution. There is a Corning Gorilla Glass protection on top and a screen-to-body ratio of 90 per cent. The Realme 7i is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor paired with 8 gigs of RAM and 128 gigs of onboard storage. If this much storage feels less, you can add a microSD card of up to 256GB on a dedicated slot. The smartphone runs Android 10-based Realme UI and has a fingerprint sensor at the back.

For photography, you get four cameras on the Realme 7i at the back. There is a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel black-and-white camera. This entire setup is assisted by an LED flash at the back. The design of the camera island is similar to what we have on the Realme 7. On the front, you get a 16-megapixel camera packed inside the punch-hole.

Fuelling the Realme 7i is a 5000mAh battery that charges up to 18W. Realme offers the top-class 65W fast charging on the Realme 7 Pro while the Realme 7 has 30W, so packing 18W on the Realme 7i seems a sensible move considering the hierarchy. There is a USB-C port at the bottom for charging and the bundled charger gives the 18W output. You also have a 3.5mm headphone jack on the Realme 7i.