Realme 8 5G India launch today, check event live stream details, price, and specifications

Realme 8 5G will arrive in India today. The launch of the phone will mark the entry of yet another 5G phone to the market, even though India does not have the necessary infrastructure for that. Ahead of today's launch, Realme unveiled the 8 5G in Thailand, so technically, today will not be the debut of the smartphone. Realme 8 5G will be India's first phone with the MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, however, whether it will be the cheapest is something we will know during the event today.

Earlier this year, Realme said that it wants to launch a good range of 5G smartphones in India, making up for their lack last year. Last year, Realme launched just one 5G phone in India, the X50 Pro. However, the company has been pretty aggressive this year regarding that. Realme 8 5G is a part of that strategy. However, the company has said that the Realme 8 5G is not a successor to the regular Realme 8, which the company launched last month.

Realme 8 5G launch event

Realme will hold an online-only event at 12.30 pm. The live stream will begin on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter where you catch real-time updates.

Realme 8 5G price

Rumours suggest the Realme 8 5G may cost around Rs 20,000. However, the Thai price of the Realme 8 5G is THB 9,999, which translates to roughly Rs 24,000. If this is going to be true, the Realme 8 5G will sit between the Realme X7 and X7 Pro, both of which are 5G phones with AMOLED screens.

Realme 8 5G specifications

Realme 8 5G specifications are already out, thanks to the launch in Thailand yesterday. Unless the company announces it has got a different variant for the Indian market, we are going to go with the specifications of the Realme 8 5G from Thailand.

Realme 8 5G will come with a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ 90Hz display with a 90.5 screen-to-body ratio and 405 PPI pixel density. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor inside, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. You can add a microSD card of up to 1TB. The Realme 8 5G runs Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0. Backing the Realme 8 5G is a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging via a USB-C port.

For photography, the Realme 8 5G brings a 48-megapixel main camera and two 2-megapixel auxiliary sensors on the back. The cameras support Super Nightscape mode that helps you click bright photos during nighttime. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel front-facing camera inside the punch-hole setup on the display of the Realme 8 5G. The phone is 8.5mm thick and weighs 185 grams.