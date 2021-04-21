Realme 8 5G India launch tomorrow, price, specifications, and everything else you can expect

Highlights Realme will launch the Realme 8 5G in India tomorrow.

Realme 8 5G will come with a 90Hz LCD with a punch-hole setup.

Realme will come with a subtle design on the back.

Realme 8 5G India launch is set for tomorrow, i.e., April 22. The brand-new smartphone is the 5G version of the Realme 8 that the company recently launched. But it is not just a 5G counterpart. The Realme 8 5G will come with a better 90Hz display and a subtle design, according to what the company has said. The India launch scheduled for tomorrow will, however, not mark the debut of the phone. Today, Realme has introduced the Realme 8 5G in Thailand.

The Realme 8 series will have a third smartphone soon in India. And this smartphone is not a successor of any existing phone. It is just an advanced version of the Realme 8 that brings the power of 5G. And this also means that people will have more options in the market to choose from. Earlier this year, Realme said that 2021 will mark the launch of a lot many 5G smartphones, including the 8 5G, even though there is no necessary infrastructure for that yet.

Ahead of the Realme 8 5G launch tomorrow in India, let us talk about what we know about the phone.

Realme 8 5G expected price

Realme 8 5G may cost around Rs 20,000 in India, according to rumours. The official price is what Realme will announce during the launch event. The price of the Realme 8 5G is supposed to be in line with the Thai pricing of the smartphone.

Realme 8 5G specifications

Realme has already confirmed the MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G chipset will power the 8 5G. MediaTek recently announced the launch of the Dimensity 700 5G chipset in India. This chipset is fabbed using the 7nm architecture and is claimed to offer better performance.

Rumours are also rife that the Realme 8 5G will come with a 6.5-inch 90Hz display. But this display will use LCD, not AMOLED. And that is where you will have to make the trade-off. The regular Realme 8 comes with an AMOLED screen but without a 90Hz refresh rate. Backing the Realme 8 5G will be a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. This is also something the company has confirmed.

According to some reports, the Realme 8 5G is a rebranded version of the Realme V13 5G, which the company announced in the Chinese market earlier this year. If we go by this information, the Realme 8 5G will have three cameras on the back, including a 48-megapixel main camera and two 2-megapixel auxiliary sensors. For selfies, there may be an 8-megapixel selfie camera inside the punch-hole setup on the display of the Realme 8 5G.

The launch of the Realme 8 5G is tomorrow, and that is when we will know about the phone.