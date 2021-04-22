Realme 8 5G launched as India's cheapest 5G phone, here are its specifications, prices, and features

Highlights Realme 8 5G comes as the first phone with Dimensity 700 SoC.

Realme previously launched the 4G variant of the Realme 8.

Realme 8 5G, however, comes with 18W fast charging only.

Realme's ever-growing range of 5G smartphones is good for the market. The latest one in this range is the Realme 8 5G. The brand-new smartphone is the 5G version of the Realme 8 that the company launched last month. There are many differences between the specifications of the Realme 8 5G and the Realme 8 4G. And that is why you have two distinct phones for under Rs 20,000.

Realme 8 5G smartphone brings several features, including a 90Hz display that should be a standard thing on a phone. A 90Hz or a higher refresh rate on the smartphone display means things like scrolling will look super smooth. And this smooth interface is most noticeable when you play games, such as Call of Duty Mobile. The phone is also the first one with the MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor inside, which is a low-cost chipset. And that is why the Realme 8 5G is the cheapest 5G phone in India.

Here is a rundown of the Realme 8 5G specifications, features, and prices.

Realme 8 5G specifications

Display: The Realme 8 5G comes with a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate and a 90.5 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

Processor: Powering the Realme 8 5G is an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor.

RAM: You get 4GB and 8GB RAM options on the Realme 8 5G.

Storage: There is only one storage option of 128GB, but you can add a microSD card of 1TB.

Rear Cameras: Realme 8 5G has a triple-camera system on the back, that comprises a 48-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel monochrome camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

Front Camera: Inside the punch-hole system is the 16-megapixel camera on the Realme 8 5G.

Battery: The Realme 8 5G packs a 5000mAh battery, and it supports only 18W fast charging.

Operating System: The Realme 8 5G runs Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0.

Realme 8 5G features

Realme 8 5G has an interesting feature called dynamic RAM expansion technology. What it does is it allocates some memory from the flash storage (ROM) and adds to the RAM you have on the phone. With the help of that, 4GB becomes 5GB while 8GB turns into 11GB. This system is helpful when your phone starts to freeze.

Among all features on the Realme 8 5G is the Super Nightscape that you can use for low-light photography. This mode will help you click bright photos even when the surroundings do not allow that. The Realme 8 5G also has a Super Power Saving Mode as well, which allows you to use the phone for a longer time.

Realme 8 5G price in India

Realme 8 5G 4GB RAM and 128GB storage model costs Rs 14,999 while the one with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage will be available at Rs 16,999. The phone comes in Supersonic Black and Supersonic Blue colour options. The first sale begins at noon on April 28 via Flipkart and Realme online store.