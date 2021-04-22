Realme 8 5G launched with 48-megapixel cameras in India, prices start at Rs 14,999

Highlights Realme has launched the 8 5G smartphone in India as its fourth 5G phone.

Realme 8 5G is the first smartphone in India with Dimensity 700 SoC.

Realme 8 5G brings a 5000mAh battery onboard but with only 18W fast charging.

Realme 8 5G is the latest smartphone that you can consider if you are out to buy a 5G phone. This is the 5G version of the Realme 8 that the company launched last month. But you do not get just 5G on the Realme 8 5G. The phone has a 90Hz display that you do not get on Realme 8. And more than the specifications, the Realme 8 5G has a sober design and I think people will find it more appealing than the flashy design of the regular Realme 8 with 4G.

Today's launch of the Realme 8 5G, however, is not the debut of the phone. Realme launched the 8 5G in Thailand yesterday. And this is the fourth 5G smartphone from Realme this year. And there are many more to come. Realme, in the beginning of this year, announced there will be a horde of 5G smartphones because the company wants its customers to be future-ready. India is likely to get 5G connectivity by at least a year.

Realme 8 5G price in India

Realme 8 5G costs Rs 14,999 for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage option and Rs 16,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model. The smartphone comes in Supersonic Blue and Supersonic Black colourways. The first sale of the Realme 8 5G begins at 12 pm on April 28 via Flipkart and Realme online store.

Realme 8 5G specifications

Realme 8 5G is a 5G phone with support for next-gen connectivity on both SIM card slots. The smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ 90Hz display with a 90.5 screen-to-body ratio and 405 PPI pixel density. The Realme 8 5G is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor inside. In fact, the Realme 8 5G is the first smartphone in India to come with this processor. You get up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage on the phone and, in case, you need more storage, you can add a microSD card of up to 1TB.

The Realme 8 5G also comes with dynamic RAM expansion technology that allocates some part of the ROM and converts it into volatile RAM for a certain period. With that, the 4GB RAM becomes 5GB and 8GB becomes 11GB using the technology. The Realme 8 5G runs Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0. Backing the Realme 8 5G is a 5000mAh battery. However, unlike the Realme phones in this price range, there is only 18W fast charging on the Realme 8 5G via a USB-C port.

If you are interested in photography, you will be happy to know the Realme 8 5G brings a 48-megapixel main camera along with two more sensors on the back. There is a 2-megapixel monochrome camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The cameras support Super Nightscape and Slow Motion modes among other features. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel front-facing camera inside the punch-hole setup on the display of the Realme 8 5G. The phone is 8.5mm thick and weighs 185 grams.