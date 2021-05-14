Realme 8 5G now starts at Rs 13,999 with new 64GB storage variant, first sale on May 18

Highlights Realme 8 5G now comes in a 64GB storage variant in India.

The Realme 8 5G 64GB memory variant costs Rs 13,999.

It will go on sale in India through Realme online store, Flipkart.

If you are looking for the cheapest 5G phone right now, Realme 8 5G just got a new variant in India. And this variant makes Realme's recently launched phone the most affordable 5G phone. Realme has introduced a 64GB storage version of Realme 8 5G that costs Rs 13,999 -- Rs 1,000 less than what the previous base variant cost. Realme 8 5G was launched with only 128GB storage but the RAM on them varied, but now there is a second storage choice.

Realme 8 5G arrived in India last month as the 5G version of Realme 8. But it was more than just a 5G counterpart. Not just does the Realme 8 5G bring next-generation connectivity, it also has a 90Hz display that is far better than having the 60Hz screen you see on the regular Realme 8. The phone is also quite different in terms of design. Instead of the flashy and reflective finish on the Realme 8, the Realme 8 5G brings a subtle finish in two colours; Supersonic Black and Supersonic Blue.

Realme 8 5G 64GB price

Realme 8 5G 64GB costs Rs 13,999 and will be available through the Realme online store and Flipkart. The first sale of this new storage variant will begin on May 18. There is a 10 per cent cashback of up to 200 on MobiKwik payments. Those who have a Freecharge account can get Rs 75 cashback on using it for the payment.

Realme 8 5G specifications

Display: The Realme 8 5G comes with a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 90.5 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

Processor: Powering the Realme 8 5G is an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor.

RAM: You get 4GB and 8GB RAM options on the Realme 8 5G.

Storage: There is only one storage option of 128GB, but you can add a microSD card of 1TB.

Rear Cameras: Realme 8 5G has a triple-camera system on the back, that comprises a 48-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel monochrome camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

Front Camera: Inside the punch-hole system is the 16-megapixel camera on the Realme 8 5G.

Battery: The Realme 8 5G packs a 5000mAh battery, and it supports only 18W fast charging.

Operating System: The Realme 8 5G runs Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0.

Realme 8 5G features

Realme 8 5G has an interesting feature called dynamic RAM expansion technology. What it does is it allocates some memory from the flash storage (ROM) and adds to the RAM you have on the phone. With the help of that, 4GB becomes 5GB while 8GB turns into 11GB. This system is helpful when your phone starts to freeze.

Among all the features on the Realme 8 5G is the Super Nightscape, which you can use for low-light photography. This mode will help you click bright photos even when the surroundings do not allow that. The Realme 8 5G also has a Super Power Saving Mode as well, which allows you to use the phone for a longer time.