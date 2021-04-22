Realme 8 5G quick review: The 5G phone for the masses?

Highlights Realme 8 5G comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor inside.

The smartphone also has a big display with 90Hz refresh rate.

Realme launched the 8 5G for a starting price of Rs 14,999.

Realme Thursday launched its new 5G smartphone. It is called the Realme 8 5G, and it is the 5G version of the Realme 8 that the company launched last month. Realme's new phone is more than just a 5G version, though. The phone not only has 5G connectivity, but it also brings a super-smooth 90Hz screen and a set-up of three cameras. Realme 8 5G is also a big departure in terms of design. So, instead of the flashy design of the Realme 8, what you see on the Realme 8 5G is a plain and minimalist finish that, I am sure, will appeal to many.

I spent some time with the new Realme 8 5G to find if it can actually arrest your attention. Let me be clear. It actually can. The first time you lay your eyes on the Realme 8 5G, you will see how sober and subtle the smartphone looks and that is essentially a good thing. Now, I know design is very subjective, and it is very obvious that you may not like how the Realme 8 5G looks. But, to me, it looks better than the design of the Realme 8 4G. The camera design also goes with the rest of the look of the phone.

Realme 8 5G's display measures 6.5-inches. It is a large screen, which means you will not have a problem watching shows and movies on it while gaming is going to be an enjoyable affair. I like how crisp text looks on the display, but I have noticed the display does not get very bright. I am yet to test the display completely, and I will talk about that in my review. The display also has a punch-hole on the left side, which looks good.

The phone uses a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor inside. Now, it is a new processor and I have no experience with it, unlike previous ones such as the Snapdragon 720G SoC. I am yet to fully review the processor and see how well it performs, but I think the phone will be able to handle most apps and run them in the background without a hiccup. Yes, gaming on this phone is something that I will only be able to tell after the review.

On the back of the Realme 8 5G is a 48-megapixel triple camera, accompanied by two 2-megapixel auxiliary cameras. I have often found Realme's phones in this price range have good cameras. That is why I think the Realme 8 5G will be able to click nice shots. And yes, I think the 16-megapixel selfie camera will be enough for customers to click beautiful selfie shots. Realme is claiming several features on the phone, and they are going to be helpful. I will tell you more about the cameras in my review.

The 5000mAh battery on the Realme 8 5G will be more than enough. It should last longer than a day with typical usage. I hardly have had troubles with the battery life on Realme phones and I think the 8 5G will deliver on claims. There is one thing though I want to point out. The Realme 8 5G has 18W fast charging, which is not common for Realme phones in the price segment. I guess that is the tradeoff you will have to make for getting the cheapest 5G smartphone in India. I will tell you the full picture in my review of the Realme 8 5G

Realme 8 5G first impressions

I think, for Rs 14,999, the Realme 8 5G is a good package. The smartphone is future-ready, which means you will not have to buy a new phone for at least a year from now and that is also when India is expected to get the necessary 5G infrastructure. And not just 5G, the phone brings a super-smooth display, a long-lasting battery, and probably good cameras as far as my initial experience is concerned. I will be back with more inputs and observations about the Realme 8 5G in my full review, so stay tuned.