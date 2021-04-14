Realme 8 5G to be India's first phone with MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G chipset

Highlights Realme 8 5G will have a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor.

Realme is the first brand to bring the Dimensity 700 SoC on a phone.

The Dimensity 700 processor is based on the 7nm fabrication process.

Realme 8 5G will be the first smartphone with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G chipset, the company has announced. Realme's announcement marks the debut of the new 5G chipset from MediaTek that sits below Dimensity 800U SoC. This chipset is based on the 7-nanometre fabrication technology and supports "advanced 5G capabilities."

The Dimensity 700 5G chipset is what will bring 5G Carrier Aggregation (2CC 5G-CA) that brings simultaneous 5G connectivity on both SIM cards with "over 30 per cent greater throughput layer coverage and a seamless handover between two 5G connection areas across a coverage layer". The chipset also supports Voice over New Radio (VoNR). The chipset has two ARM Cortex-A76 main cores with a maximum clock speed of 2.2GHz.

Realme has managed to grab the chipset before anyone else, and this chipset will be first seen on the Realme 8 5G. "In 2021, we were one of the first brands to bring smartphones with the powerful MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G chipset, and now we are again the first to launch the MediaTek Dimensity 700 in our smartphones in India. As a 5G leader and populariser, realme envisions bringing 5G-enabled smartphones with enhanced capabilities to users, so they can access their desired tech lifestyle," said Madhav Sheth, CEO of Realme India and Europe, in a statement.

The latest confirmation is in line with what rumours have been telling us for quite some time. Rumours were rife the Realme 8 5G will have the Dimensity 700 processor inside. Moreover, the upcoming smartphone from Realme will support a 90Hz screen, which is one of the key features of the Dimensity 700 processor. MediaTek is also claiming night shot enhancements on 64-megapixel camera systems, along with "AI-enabled features". According to MediaTek, the chipset will also support 5G UltraSave -- something that we will see on the Realme 8 5G.

Rumours are rife that the Realme 8 5G will come with three cameras on the back, including a 48-megapixel main sensor. The 4G version of the Realme 8 has four cameras and one of them is a 64-megapixel shooter, so clearly there is a huge difference between the two handsets. In fact, some believe that the Realme 8 5G is a rebranded V13 5G. Realme's V-series is exclusive to China, but the company is not shy of rebadging phones and launching them in different markets. The Realme V13 5G arrived in China recently as one of the cheapest 5G phones in the market.