Realme 8 now available with Rs 500 discount on Flipkart, but should you buy it

Highlights Realme has slashed the price of Realme 8 by Rs 500.

You can get the flat discount of Rs 500 on Flipkart only.

Realme 8 was launched alongside the Realme 8 Pro earlier this year.

Realme 8 is now available to buy for Rs 500 less. With the new price now effective, the Realme 8 is the cheapest 5G phone you can buy right now.

Realme launched the Realme 8 smartphone earlier this year alongside the Realme 8 Pro, which became the first phone in the company's portfolio with a 108-megapixel camera. The Realme 8 comes with 4G support. However, Realme launched the Realme 8 5G sometime later as the 5G version of the Realme 8, along with better specifications.

The Rs 500 discount brings down the price to Rs 14,499 for the base variant of the Realme 8 5G. And apart from that, the other two variants have also become cheaper. Below is a list of both old and new prices for the Realme 8 5G.

Realme 8 Flipkart offer

Variant Original Price Special Flipkart offer Realme 8 (4GB+128GB) Rs 14,999 Rs 14,499 Realme 8 (6GB+128GB) Rs 15,999 Rs 15,499 Realme 8 (8GB+128GB) Rs 16,999 Rs 16,499 (Cyber Black only)

You can get this discount only if you buy the Realme 8 5G from Flipkart. You can use any payment method to get a flat Rs 500 off. There is no need for a coupon code or a bank-specific offer for this. The Realme 8 5G comes in Cyber Silver and Cyber Black colours.

Realme 8 specifications

Display: The Realme 8 has a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ Super AMOLED punch-hole display with 1000 nits of peak brightness.

Processor: The chipset powering the Realme 8 is the MediaTek Helio G95.

RAM and Storage: The Realme 8 comes with three RAM configurations; 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB. All models have 128GB storage with support for a microSD card.

Rear Cameras: The Realme 8 comes with a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth-sensing camera.

Front Camera: The Realme 8 uses a 16-megapixel camera inside the punch-hole system.

Battery: The Realme 8 features a 5000mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging.

Operating System: Realme 8 runs on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 out-of-the-box.

Realme 8 review

The Realme 8 is a good phone for the price. Its design is very flashy, which is why it may find suitors in some only. The display is bright and colourful but does not have a high refresh rate. Performance-wise, it handles multitasking well. Some games run fine with high graphics settings, but a few need you to lower the settings to run properly. The battery on the phone lasts a day and some more. The 30W fast charging takes around 2 hours to fully charge the phone. The photos that the Realme 8 clicks are good and carry details, but things begin to suffer in low light photography. For Rs 14,499, Realme 8 is a good phone but you have Realme 8 5G available for Rs 14,999.