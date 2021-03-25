Realme 8 Pro 108-megapixel camera phone goes on sale today, here are full specs, price, features

Highlights Realme 8 Pro comes with a 108-megapixel quad camera setup.

The phone uses the Samsung sensor with new features such as Tilt-Shift.

Realme 8 Pro uses the Snapdragon 720G SoC that was seen on last year's Realme 7 Pro.

Realme 8 Pro has finally arrived after about a month full of leaks and teasers. In fact, everything about the phone was mostly known. The most talked-about feature on the Realme 8 Pro is its 108-megapixel camera, which straight away takes on the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. Technically, the whole point of existence of the Realme 8 Pro is the 108MP camera -- and that Realme wanted to have a rival to the Redmi phone.

Apart from the 108-megapixel camera, the Realme 8 Pro packs other good specifications. You have a big, bright display, a capable Qualcomm processor, three more camera sensors, and a fast-chargeable battery. All of this is available for a price lower than what the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max costs but, of course, there are caveats. In case you are convinced by the Realme 8 Pro, here is a rundown of the specifications, features, and the price of the new 108-megapixel camera phone.

Realme 8 Pro specifications

Display: The Realme 8 Pro features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with Full-HD+ resolution and 60Hz refresh rate.

Processor: Powering the Realme 8 Pro is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor with Adreno 618 GPU.

RAM: Realme 8 Pro has 6GB and 8GB LPDDR4x RAM options.

Storage: You have only a single 128GB storage variant available with both RAM options. You can add a microSD card to expand storage.

Rear Cameras: Realme 8 Pro has a 108-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HM2 sensor as the main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor with 119-degree field of view, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel black-and-white sensor.

Front Camera: For selfies, the Realme 8 Pro has a 16-megapixel in-display camera.

Battery: The Realme 8 Pro uses a 4500mAh battery with 50W fast charging via a USB-C port.

Operating System: Realme 8 Pro is the first phone that comes with Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 skin out of the box.

Realme 8 Pro features

Most features on the Realme 8 Pro are related to the cameras. So, in addition to the 108-megapixel camera mode, the camera app supports an improved Starry Mode that takes 16 individual photos every 15 seconds for 4 minutes, and then the algorithm combines them into a final picture. There is a new Tilt-Shift mode that can turn the real world into a miniature world, using an optical illusion of the human eye. The phone also has different portrait shot options, such as AI Color Portrait, Neon Portrait, Dynamic Bokeh, New AI Portrait, and a 16-megapixel Selfie Portrait. There is also a Dual-Video feature where you can record videos from both rear and front cameras at the same into one single feed.

Realme 8 Pro price in India

The Realme 8 Pro comes in two variants. The 6GB RAM model costs Rs 17,999 and the 8GB RAM variant is priced at Rs 19,999. The phone comes in Infinite Blue and Infinite Black colours for now but there will be an Illuminating Yellow colourway soon. The first sale of the Realme 8 Pro begins today.