Realme 8 Pro 108-megapixel camera phone has a new Illuminating Yellow colour variant

Highlights Realme 8 Pro now comes in a new Illuminating Yellow colour.

The Realme 8 Pro comes with the same set of specifications as the regular one.

Realme 8 Pro also costs the same price, which is Rs 17,999.

Realme launched the 8 5G smartphone yesterday in India. But alongside, the company also announced that the Realme 8 Pro -- its first (and currently only) 108-megapixel camera smartphone -- will now be available in the Illuminating Yellow colour option. This new colour option was announced by Realme at the launch event of the Realme 8 series alongside the original two. The specifications of the Realme 8 Pro remain the same.

At the event, Realme announced that there will be a new colour variant called the Illuminating Yellow. And this variant is perhaps the company's brightest variant that even shines in the dark. When holding a phone in the dark, the square module that holds all the cameras inside and the "Dare to Leap" branding begin to glow. Realme says it has used special fluorescent material that absorbs light for the glow.

Realme 8 Pro price

Realme 8 Pro Illuminating Yellow colour variant costs Rs 17,999 and Rs 19,999 for the 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM variants, respectively. There is no change in the price of the phone even though there is a new variant. The first sale of this colourway will take place on April 26 at 12 pm via Flipkart, Realme online store, and other channels.

Realme 8 Pro specifications

Display: The Realme 8 Pro features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with Full-HD+ resolution and 60Hz refresh rate.

Processor: Powering the Realme 8 Pro is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor with Adreno 618 GPU.

RAM: Realme 8 Pro has 6GB and 8GB LPDDR4x RAM options.

Storage: You get only 128GB storage on the 8 Pro. But you can add a microSD card to expand storage.

Rear Cameras: Realme 8 Pro has a 108-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HM2 sensor as the main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor with 119-degree field of view, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel black-and-white sensor.

Front Camera: For selfies, the Realme 8 Pro has a 16-megapixel in-display camera.

Battery: The Realme 8 Pro uses a 4500mAh battery with 50W fast charging via a USB-C port.

Operating System: Realme 8 Pro is the first phone that comes with Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 skin out of the box.