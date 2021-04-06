Realme 8 Pro 5G, 8 5G smartphones coming to India soon, and here is what we know so far

Highlights Realme 8 5G and Realme 8 Pro 5G are confirmedly coming to India soon.

The two phones will be Realme's new 5G offerings in the mid-range.

Realme 8 5G has already appeared on several certification websites.

Realme 8 series debuted globally some days back. The company launched two phones, the Realme 8 and the Realme 8 Pro. And both of them are 4G phones. But owing to the fact that Realme fans were disappointed there was no 5G on these phones, the India and Europe boss of Realme, Madhav Sheth later confirmed there will be 5G variants of Realme 8 series. The Realme 8 Pro 5G and Realme 8 5G are now confirmed to arrive in India soon.

In a reply to a Realme fan who was urging the company to bring 5G support to the Realme 8 Pro, the Realme India Support Twitter account said Realme has already planned Realme 8 5G and Realme 8 Pro 5G and that they are coming soon. There is no particular date for their launch right now because Realme is busy with the C-series debut in India. But that does not mean it will take longer. The Realme 8 5G smartphone has already appeared on several platforms, such as India's BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards), Thailand's NBTC, and the US FCC. Its model number is RMX3241.

And, thankfully, some of these listings carry renders of the Realme 8 5G, meaning we have a fair idea that the upcoming phone is going to look like the 4G version. According to the MTC listing, there is the "Dare to Leap" branding on the back of the holographic background while the quad-camera setup is in the same design as what the Realme 8 has. I think there will be no dissimilarities between the 4G and 5G variants of the Realme 8, except for the processor. The renders here do not show what the front of the phone looks like, but rumours suggest we may see an OLED screen with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Moreover, the US FCC listing has further details about the Realme 8 5G. This phone will have the dimensions of 162.5 x 74.8 x 8.5mm and weigh 185 grams. It will come running Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0, which is something that Realme is slowly standardising across its new phone lines. The Realme 8 5G will have a 5000mAh battery and support connectivity functions such as Wi-Fi 802.11ac, GPS, GLONASS, BDS, and NFC among others.

Right now, we know quite much about the Realme 8 5G. That is also because Sheth has mentioned Realme 8 5G usually in all his videos and the phone has been there on almost every certification platform. But there is not much information about the Realme 8 Pro 5G. The 4G variant has a 108-megapixel camera, and that makes me wonder if the 5G variant will also have the same. It is possible that much like the Realme 8 5G, the Realme 8 Pro 5G will borrow most of the specifications from the 4G variant, but the processor is going to be different.

In any case, we will know what Realme has planned for us. It has been bullishly moving ahead with its 5G democratisation plans and that will benefit customers.