Realme 8 Pro India launch date leaked, to be 108MP camera rival to Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

Highlights Realme 8 launch in India is said to take place on March 25.

There could be three smartphones in the Realme 8 series.

Realme 8 4G, Realme 8 Pro 4G, and Realme 8 Pro 5G are going to these three phones.

Realme 8 series may be launched in India on March 25. According to the tipster Abhishek Yadav, Realme is bringing three smartphones to the series. This will be a first in the Realme number series. There will be a Realme 8 4G, a Realme 8 Pro 4G, and a Realme 8 Pro 5G. Although the company has not said anything about the number of smartphones in the series, it did confirm the Realme 8 Pro a few days back. The Realme 8 Pro will have a 108MP camera, which we recently saw on the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max.

The Realme 8 Pro is going to be the top-end model in the series. Besides the 108MP Samsung ISOCELL HM2 sensor, the smartphone is said to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 700-series chipset for the 4G model. This means we are looking at either the Snapdragon 730G or Snapdragon 720 processor. The Snapdragon 765 and Snapdragon 750G are 5G chipsets that might find their use in the 5G version but there is no information on that yet. But the Realme 8 Pro 5G version is also said to come with the 65W fast charging technology.

In his tweet, Abhishek Yadav said the official launch date for the Realme 8 series will be announced in the next 7 to 8 days, which is true because the company has already been teasing the launch of the phone. The launch of the Realme 8 series is not going to be very far. The Realme 8 series will come as a successor to the Realme 7 series phones that were launched last year. The Realme 7 Pro brought the AMOLED display with 65W fast charging to the family.

Realme 8 series specifications

The Realme 8 series is going to have three smartphones, according to the rumour. The Realme 8 Pro 4G smartphone is going to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor inside. The processor details about the 5G version are still not known right now. This smartphone is going to have 6GB or 8GB of RAM along with 128GB of internal storage.

This phone is said to come with a quad-camera setup on the back inside the square-shaped module. This sensor is said to offer up to 4K video recording at 120fps. Realme detailed the sensor recently where it touted features such as an improved Starry Mode and the Tilt-shift focus mode for the Realme 8 Pro. Now it is not clear whether both the 4G and 5G versions will have this sensor and these features. This phone is also said to come with a 4500mAh battery with 65W fast charging.

The Realme 8, however, will likely be powered by a Snapdragon 720G processor. There could be 4GB and 8GB RAM options with 128GB storage onboard. But the rest of the specifications are not known.