Realme 8 Pro vs Realme 8: Specifications, features, prices compared

Highlights Realme 8 Pro and Realme 8 are the brand new phones from the company.

The Realme 8 Pro flaunts a mighty 108-megapixel main camera on the back.

Realme 8 has a Super AMOLED display, a big upgrade over last year's Realme 7.

Realme launched the 8 series earlier this week. Contrary to what rumours had suggested, there are only two phones in the series right now. There is a Realme 8 Pro with the mighty 108-megapixel camera and a Realme 8. Both phones are the successors to last year's Realme 7 Pro and Realme 7, but when you take a closer look at the specifications of all four phones, you will see they are not very different. This means the Realme 8 Pro and Realme 8 are not big upgrades over the Realme 7 series counterparts from last year.

The most notable differences, however, are in the cameras and displays. The Realme 8 Pro brings the 108-megapixel camera while the Realme 8 has a Super AMOLED display -- the only big upgrades over what the Realme 7 and Realme 7 Pro bring. And when you move over the differences between the Realme 8 series and Realme 7 series, there are many notable ones between the new Realme 8 Pro and Realme 8. Let us talk about them now.

Realme 8 Pro specifications vs Realme 8 specifications

Display: The display is one part where both Realme 8 Pro and Realme 8 phones are alike. The Realme 8 Pro and Realme 8 have a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with 1000 nits of peak brightness. Both phones have a punch-hole, too.

Processor: The Realme 8 Pro is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor while the chipset powering the Realme 8 is a MediaTek Helio G95.

RAM and Storage: The Realme 8 Pro brings two RAM options, 6GB and 8GB, while the Realme 8 gives you three, 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB. Both Realme 8 series phones have 128GB storage only.

Rear Cameras: Realme 8 Pro has four cameras, a 108-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HM2 sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel black-and-white sensor. On the other hand, the Realme 8 has a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth-sensing camera.

Front Camera: Both Realme 8 Pro and Realme 8 use a 16-megapixel camera inside the punch-hole system.

Battery: While the Realme 8 Pro has a 4500mAh battery with 50W fast charging, the Realme 8 features a 5000mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging.

Operating System: Both Realme 8 Pro and Realme 8 run on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 out of the box.

Realme 8 Pro price vs Realme 8 price

Obviously, the Realme 8 Pro is a more advanced phone in the series. It costs Rs 17,999 for the base variant with 6GB of RAM and Rs 19,999 for the 8GB RAM version. Realme 8, on the other hand, is a lot cheaper. The base variant costs Rs 14,999, the mid-tier variant is priced at Rs 15,999, and the top model costs Rs 16,999. Both phones are now available to buy online on Flipkart and Realme online store.

The colour options for Realme 8 Pro are Infinite Blue, Infinite Black, and Illuminating Yellow. On the other hand, Realme 8 comes in Cyber Silver and Cyber Black colourways.