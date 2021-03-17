Realme 8 Pro will be made available in an illuminating yellow colour option, CEO Madhav Seth reveals

Highlights Realme 8 Pro launch set for March 24.

It may be powered by Snapdragon 720G/750G.

The smartphone will get a 108-megapixel primary sensor.

Realme's numbered lineup has already seen seven iterations, and now the brand is gearing up to launch on the 8th. The upcoming Realme 8 lineup is slated to go official on March 24, just a day after the launch of the OnePlus 9 lineup.

Realme 8 Pro, the top-end smartphone in the upcoming Realme 8, has been subjected to a plethora of leaks helping us with key specs, design, and other details.

Realme 8 Pro illuminating yellow colour teased

Now the Realme 8 Pro has been teased in an illuminating Yellow colour by the company's Europe and India CEO, Madhav Seth. The executive shared a small clip of the Realme 8 Pro in an illuminating yellow colour via a tweet.

The 12-second video gives us a close look at the Realme 8 Pro's rear panel. It can be seen featuring a bright yellow coloured square camera module. Besides this, Realme's slogan "Dare to leap" has been etched on the rear panel that should possibly glow in the dark.

As far as the specs of the Realme 8 Pro are concerned, the smartphone is tipped to feature a 6.4 inch super AMOLED panel with support for a 90Hz refresh rate.

The Realme 8 Pro is expected to ship in two models, a standard 4G and another 5G model. The vanilla Realme 8 Pro will come with a Snapdragon 720G chipset, whereas the Realme 8 Pro 5G may come with Snapdragon 750 chipset.

In terms of optics, the Realme 8 Pro is expected to take a massive leap with the 108 megapixel quad rear cameras. Sadly there's no confirmation around the specs of the other three cameras in the module.

The Realme 8 Pro will be closely competing with the likes of the freshly launched Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. The top-end Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is priced at Rs 18999 for the 6GB+64GB RAM and storage variant. Hence, it will be interesting to find out about the pricing of the Realme 8 Pro and see if its any good.