Realme 8 specifications, design confirmed ahead of India launch

Realme 8 is going to be one of the models in the upcoming Realme 8 series besides the 8 Pro. At the Camera Innovation event, Realme said a lot of things about the 108MP flagship camera that the Realme 8 Pro is going to feature. The entire prospectus for the Realme 8 Pro camera seems interesting, if not impressive. But there was nothing said about Realme 8. That has changed. In what could be a massive leak, Realme India boss Madhav Sheth posted a photo that shows the Realme 8, its retail box, and the Realmeow mascot figurine. The retail box has all the specifications printed on it, so we pretty much know what the Realme 8 is going to be like.

Realme 8 seems to have a square camera island with four sensors cramming up space. There is a small extension below the island housing the LED flash. And the "Dare to Leap" slogan is back with this phone. Last time I saw this loud design was on the Realme X7 Pro Fantasy colour variant. Talking about the colour, it seems to be a single-tone blue colour instead of being multicolour, with gradients or patterns. Realme will reveal the name of this colour model at the launch, the date for which is not known currently. The retail box of the Realme 8 is yellow in colour, which is the standard packaging the company has followed except that for the Realme X7 series and Narzo 30 series.

The specifications on the Realme 8 retail box include a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED full-screen display. This will be a first in the Realme number series phone -- it has been the LCD so far. There is no information, however, whether there will be a punch-hole or a waterdrop-style notch on the phone and whether the display will support the 90Hz or higher refresh rate. The smartphone will use the MediaTek Helio G95 processor, which was used on the Realme 7, as well. This means there is not going to be any improvements in the performance of the phone over its predecessor. Much like the Realme 7, the Realme 8 is also going to have a 5000mAh battery with 30W fast charging. And finally, the Realme 8 is going to have a 64MP main camera in the setup of four cameras.

Interestingly, the Realme 8 and its retail box were shot on the Realme 8 Pro, according to the watermark. If that is true, the quality of the image does not look special. The camera has managed to capture a good amount of colours on the phone but the detailing is not very extraordinary. At this point, it is hard to say anything about the cameras on the Realme 8 Pro or the Realme 8 for that matter. Realme is claiming big things for the Realme 8 Pro's 108MP camera and supposedly Realme 8 will have some borrowed talents.

In other news, Realme has launched the GT 5G flagship smartphone in China as its first flagship of 2021. The smartphone comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor inside with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The smartphone comes with a 6.43-inch 120Hz 1080p Super AMOLED display. There is an in-display fingerprint sensor on the phone. It has a setup of three cameras, including a 64MP main one, and 8MP and 2MP auxiliary ones. There is a 16MP front-facing camera on the Realme GT 5G.