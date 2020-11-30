Realme Ace with Snapdragon 875 SoC, fast charging reportedly in works

Highlights Realme may now launch an Ace-branded smartphone with top-level specifications.

The Ace series belongs to Oppo, having seen Ace and Ace 2 launched.

Realme Ace could bring Snapdragon 875 processor onboard.

Realme is seemingly working on a brand new flagship series, which might have been borrowed from its parent Oppo. A new report has claimed that the Oppo Ace lineup, which broke away from the Reno series to become independent, is now getting transferred to Realme. Realme will launch the Ace flagship smartphone with the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 processor and support for super-fast charging, which could possibly be the 125W Ultra Dart Charge technology.

All of this happened when rumours of the Reno 5 series began emerging. Oppo was reported to be working on the Ace 3 that might have debuted sometime in the second half of this year. The Ace 3 could have been the successor to the Ace 2 that launched in April this year in China. The Ace series earlier belonged to Reno series, but Oppo plucked the name and transformed it into a standalone series. But with Ace 3, Oppo might have taken a detour and replaced it with the upcoming Reno 5 Pro+ that is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor.

Realme, which will now use the Ace moniker, will have a thin chassis, according to reports. This phone will pack the Snapdragon 875 under the hood, meaning it will compete with other Android flagships as far as the performance is concerned. There will be super-fast charging too, but the output power is not clear. The Realme Ace could have the 125W Ultra Dart fast charging solution, which tops up the battery in under 20 minutes. Realme brought the current leading 65W fast charging technology to the mid-range on Narzo 20 Pro while other smartphones bring it at higher prices. It will not be a surprise if Realme launches this phone with 125W tech at affordable prices.

The emergence of the Realme Ace also puts a question mark on the future of X-series. The last flagship from Realme, the X50 Pro 5G, is the pinnacle of hardware and software technologies that the company has worked on. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 865 processor, bringing 5G to buyers, along with 65W fast charging, and more. Rumours are rife the Realme is working on X60 Pro and might launch it sometime in the first quarter of 2021. However, there has been no information on what it will be like. Now that Realme Ace is said to bring all of that on board, it will be interesting to see what happens to the successor of the Realme X50 Pro 5G, which holds the title of being the first 5G phone in India.

Realme has also got a new device certified on the US FCC website. The smartphone has two model numbers RMX3061 and RMX3063, meaning there will be two variants of the same device. While there was not much to take away from this listing, it did reveal that the mysterious Realme device will come with a 5000mAh battery and have a rectangular camera island on the back, much like how Realme 7 and 7 Pro have it. But among all this, one important aspect has suggested that this is going to be an entry-level or a budget phone.

The FCC listing shows this Realme device will have 2.4GHz band for Wi-Fi connectivity, meaning this will be an affordable range phone. This Wi-Fi band is usually found on low-cost smartphones. This device could be the next smartphone under Realme's C-series. Realme C-series currently has three models, the C11, C13, and C15 in India while Bangladesh recently saw the C17 launching.