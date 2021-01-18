Realme announces RealPublic Sale from January 20: Deals on Realme 7, 7 Pro, C15, X3, Buds Air Neo, and more

Highlights Realme sale on its website will start from January 20, 2021.

Realme products will also be available with discounts on Amazon and Flipkart sales this week.

Realme has confirmed that the deals will be applicable on almost all of its models in India.

Realme on Monday announced its RealPublic Sale on realme.com which will offer deals and discounts on a host of products. The company also announced that Realme products would be available with deals during the Great Republic Day sale on Amazon and Big Saving Days sale on Flipkart. The sale on realme.com will kick off on January 20, 2021, and be over on January 24.



One of the biggest discounts will be available on the company's first 5G smartphone, the Realme X50 Pro, retail with Rs 7,000 discount and will come at Rs 34,999 for the 8GB+128GB storage model and Rs 40,999 for the 12GB+256GB storage model.



Here are all the deals on Realme products:



Realme 7 and 7 Pro

The Realme 7 and 7 Pro will be available with Rs 1,000 flat discount on both Realme's website and Flipkart. The base model of Realme 7 with 6GB RAM and 64GB will come at Rs 13,999. The Realme 7 Pro 6GB RAM and 128GB storage will come at Rs 18,999.



Realme C15 and C15 Qualcomm Edition

Realme's C15 and C15 Qualcomm Edition smartphones will be available with flat Rs 1,000 discount. The C15 will be available at Rs 8,999 during the sale while the Qualcomm Edition at Rs 9,999 for the base model.



Realme C12 and C3

The Realme C12 and C3 will be available with Rs 500 flat discount. Both the Realme C12 and C3 will come at Rs 8,499.



Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro

Both the Realme 6 and 6 Pro will retail with flat Rs 2,000 discount. The Realme 6 base model will retail at Rs 12,999 during the sale period. The Realme 6 Pro base model will retail at Rs 15,999 for the 6GB+64GB storage model and go up till Rs 17,999 for the 8GB+128GB model.



Realme X3 and X3 SuperZoom

The Realme X3 will come with flat Rs 3,000 discount while the X3 SuperZoom with Rs 4,000 discount. The X3 will retail at Rs 21,999 for the vase 6GB+128GB model while the X3 SuperZoom at Rs 23,999 for the 8GB+128GB model.

Realme AIoT devices

Realme has confirmed that the deals and discounts will also be applicable on Realme Buds Wireless Pro with ANC which will come with Rs 500 flat discount. It will be retail at Rs 3,499 on Amazon and realme.com.



The Realme Buds Air Pro with ANC will retail at Rs 3,999 with a flat discount of Rs 1,000 and available across Flipkart and realme.com.



Realme Smart TVs will also be available with discounts during the sale. The 32-inch and 43-inch models will come with flat Rs 1,000 discount. The flagship 55-inch model will retail at Rs 39,999 and will be available on Flipkart and Realme.com.



The Realme Smartwatch will also be available with a flat Rs 1,000 discount and will retail at Rs 2,999.