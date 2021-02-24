Realme Buds Air 2 ANC earbuds, motion sensor lights launched in India

Highlights Realme Buds Air 2 comes with active noise cancellation and improved audio quality.

Realme has partnered The Chainsmokers for the launch of Buds Air 2.

Realme has also launched the Motion Activated Night Light.

Realme Buds Air 2 is the latest pair of truly wireless earbuds from the company. These new earbuds are an upgrade over the original Buds Air that marked the entry of Realme into the personal audio segment back in 2019. But the Buds Air 2 are more identical to the Buds Air Pro that was launched less than six months ago in India. Not only the design seems borrowed, but the Buds Air 2 also comes with active noise cancellation for the lowest price in the series. Realme has also launched the Motion Activated Night Lights in India that are meant for use along staircases.

For Buds Air 2, Realme has collaborated with the EDM duo The Chainsmokers who, the company said, have tuned the earbuds to sound the best in their category. This is not the first time Realme has partnered with experts from the music industry. Back in 2019, Realme invited Alan Walker for the launch of Buds Air. Realme has named the Buds Air 2 after the song "Closer" that was released in 2016 by The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey. Realme will also support young music artists under the new Realme Music Studio in partnership with The Chainsmokers. But I think a special Chainsmokers edition could have a nice touch to the Buds Air 2 family.

Realme Buds Air 2 price, specifications

The Realme Buds Air 2 comes in Closer Black and Closer White colours, both priced at Rs 3,299. The first sale starts March 2 from noon on Flipkart, Realme online store. It will be available later via mainline stores.

As for the specifications, the Realme Buds Air 2 earbuds come with a 10mm diamond-class Hi-Fi driver, which the company says can bring "ultra-high quality sound due to the use of material with hardness comparable to diamonds." This driver is usually found in premium-end headphones and earphones but Realme, as a part of its democratisation drive, is offering it on the very affordable Buds Air 2. As a result, the distortion rate has been reduced to less than 0.5 per cent, which is the industry standard right now. Realme is leveraging this technology to offer the new Bass Boost+ and Dynamic equaliser settings available in the Realme Link app on Android. Realme Buds Air 2 supports AAC audio quality but there is no support for aptX or LDAC formats.

Realme Buds Air 2 comes with active noise cancellation of up to 25dB, which sounds good for the price. Even if the ANC on these earbuds is not of the level that Apple AirPods Pro can offer, it is great to have for this price. The ANC is facilitated by dual-microphones, along with environmental noise cancellation in calls. Realme Buds Air 2 supports three ANC modes, noise cancellation, normal, and transparency. Realme Buds Air 2 is powered by the new R2 chipset, which is said to increase battery life by 80 per cent. Realme claims the Buds Air 2 can offer 120 minutes of playback with 10 minutes of charge (provided ANC is off and volume is set to 50 per cent). Charging the earbuds takes 1 hour while the case would take around 2 hours to fully charge with earbuds inside. There is an IPX5 rating, as well, that makes the Realme Buds Air 2 splash-proof. The earbuds use Bluetooth 5.2 to pair with Android and iPhones, however, the latter does not support these earbuds in the Realme Link app.

Realme Motion Activated Night Light price, specifications

Realme Motion Activated Night Light costs Rs 599 and will be available from February 26 on Flipkart and Realme online store. Realme has launched a new smart accessory for homes called the Motion Activated Night Light. It is a weirdly long name for a light that looks like a doughnut. The curved edge on the outside has the light fitted inside in a circular design. It is operated using a battery inside that Realme says will last 365 days. It has a magnetic design that sticks to most surfaces. There is a photosensor that detects human activities to toggle the light on and off after 15 seconds. It works at a 120-degree horizontal angle and has 2800K warmth.