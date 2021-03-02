Realme Buds Air 2 first sale today on Flipkart, here is everything about new TWS earbuds

Highlights Realme Buds Air 2 will be available in two colours, Closer White and Closer Black.

Realme Buds Air 2 earbuds come with active-noise cancellation.

The Realme Buds Air 2 comes with a design similar to that of Buds Air Pro.

Realme Buds Air 2 will be available to buy online from today. The latest pair of truly wireless earbuds are an upgrade over Realme's first-generation earbuds, the Buds Air launched back in 2019. This time, Realme is taking a lot of cues from the Buds Air Pro, which remains to be the most premium pair of TWS earbuds in the company's portfolio. The design of the Buds Air 2 is more similar to that of the Buds Air Pro while the most talked-about feature, which is active noise cancellation, is also borrowed from these earbuds.

The Buds Air 2 earbuds come at a time when the market for TWS earbuds is growing dramatically. According to IDC, the TWS market in India grew by 723 per cent year-on-year in the third quarter of 2020 with 6 million units. Realme has emerged as one of the top brands in the segment, offering features as advanced as wireless charging on the Buds Air and active-noise cancellation on Buds Air Pro and Buds Air 2. The new earbuds not only bring premium-class audio, but they also democratise active-noise cancellation by bringing the feature for less than Rs 5,000.

Realme Buds Air 2 price in India, sale offers

The Realme Buds Air 2 comes at a price of Rs 3,299. It will be available on Flipkart and Realme online store starting noon today. For offers, you get 10 per cent off on credit and debit cards of both Kotak Bank and Bank of Baroda. The Buds Air 2 comes in Closer White and Closer Black colours.

Realme Buds Air features and specifications

Realme Buds Air 2 earbuds feature a 10mm diamond-class Hi-Fi driver, which the company says can bring "ultra-high quality sound due to the use of material with hardness comparable to diamonds." This driver is usually found in premium-end headphones and earphones but Realme, as a part of its democratisation drive, is offering it on the very affordable Buds Air 2. As a result, the distortion rate has been reduced to less than 0.5 per cent, which is the industry standard right now. Realme is leveraging this technology to offer the new Bass Boost+ and Dynamic equaliser settings available in the Realme Link app on Android. Realme Buds Air 2 supports AAC audio quality but there is no support for aptX or LDAC formats.

Realme Buds Air 2 comes with active noise cancellation of up to 25dB, which sounds good for the price. Even if the ANC on these earbuds is not of the level that Apple AirPods Pro can offer, it is great to have for this price. The ANC is facilitated by dual-microphones, along with environmental noise cancellation in calls. Realme Buds Air 2 supports three ANC modes, noise cancellation, normal, and transparency. Realme Buds Air 2 is powered by the new R2 chipset, which is said to increase battery life by 80 per cent. Realme claims the Buds Air 2 can offer 120 minutes of playback with 10 minutes of charge (provided ANC is off and volume is set to 50 per cent). Charging the earbuds takes 1 hour while the case would take around 2 hours to fully charge with earbuds inside. There is an IPX5 rating, as well, that makes the Realme Buds Air 2 splash-proof. The earbuds use Bluetooth 5.2 to pair with Android and iPhones, however, the latter does not support these earbuds in the Realme Link app.