Realme Buds Air 2, smart bulbs to launch in Q1 2021, confirms CEO

Realme India boss Madhav Sheth has confirmed that the Buds Air 2 TWS earbuds will arrive in the first quarter of 2021. The company also has plans to introduce smart bulbs to expand its AIoT portfolio that currently has products such as smart security camera and smart bulb. Sheth is also going as far as to confirm that there will be over 100 products that Realme will launch in different categories throughout the next year, but there is nothing we know about them at this point.

GSMArena has reported the company's roadmap for 2021 as confirmed by Realme CEO for India and Europe, Madhav Sheth on the sidelines of the launch of the company's new smartwatches and earbuds. Realme launched the Watch S Pro, Watch S, and the Buds Air Pro Master Edition on Wednesday in India. The Buds Air Pro Master Edition truly wireless earbuds are essentially stylised in metallic grey colour with a mirror finish. This design has been created by the French designer Jose Levy who also gave his expertise on the creation of Buds Q TWS earbuds.

"2021 is going to be an even more thrilling year for our AIoT segment as we plan to launch more than 100 products. We are working towards building Realme's ecosystem in India, to democratize leading technology and empower everyone's life," Madhav Sheth told GSMArena. However, he did not spill the beans on specifics. "There will surely be some surprise launches in 2021, which I can't talk too much about now."

Realme is one of the fastest-growing companies right now. In over two years since its inception, Realme has attained an important position in India's smartphone market. But its efforts are not limited to only smartphones. Realme is unfolding its legs in many directions. It has launched smart televisions, smart plugs, smart security cameras, a soundbar, and even electric toothbrushes. The smart bulb is what will allow Realme to create a holistic experience using the Realme Link app. All these products are powered by Google Assistant.

As for the earbuds, Realme has a pretty good portfolio in India right now. It launched the Buds Air last year and since then, has launched at least three new pairs of earbuds. Realme launched the Buds Air Neo, Buds Q, and Buds Air Pro earlier this year, offering people more options in the affordable segment. Its Buds Air Pro is the most expensive at only Rs 4,999, offering active noise cancellation for that price. Realme is now looking to grow in this segment and Buds Air 2 will help it do that.

Realme Buds Air 2 earbuds were leaked some weeks back on a certification website. The diagram showed they are going to look similar to the Buds Air but that does not represent what the product will finally look like. Even if the Buds Air 2 ends up looking like Buds Air, the design is very comfortable. But as far as the specifications are concerned, Realme might introduce both active noise cancellation and wireless charging on the earbuds since these two features have not been available together in a pair of earbuds from Realme so far.