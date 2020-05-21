Realme Buds Q truly wireless earbuds teased for May 25 launch

Highlights Realme Buds Q truly wireless earbuds have been confirmed.

The earbuds has been designed in collaboration with a French designer.

Realme Buds Q will have a different design from Realme Buds Air.

Realme has confirmed it will introduce another pair of truly wireless earbuds on its May 25 event other than the Realme Buds Air Neo. In a Weibo post, the company has announced the Realme Buds Q TWS earbuds will be among the seven other products waiting to see the light of day on the upcoming event. Realme is also claiming the Buds Q have been designed in collaboration with French designer Jose Levy. Realme has already confirmed its Buds Air Neo earbuds are coming to India the same day, but nothing is concrete about the arrival of Buds Q earbuds in India at this point.

Teasing the upcoming earbuds on Weibo, Realme has confirmed the Buds Q will be originally launched in China. The teaser shows the earbuds in black colour, along with an elliptical, pebble-like charging case that is also black in colour. The caption accompanying the teaser image reads - "inspired by soft and round pebble, perfect curves that fit your hands and ears, and make your ears fall in love with it." - in English translation. The design of the Realme Buds Q is different from that of the Realme Buds Air since the earlobe protrusion is done away with on the former. The earbuds can also be seen having silicone ear tips, which will likely come in various sizes.

Realme has not said anything about the specifications of the Realme Buds Q earbuds. But if we are to assume, the Buds Q could be targeted at premium users since the Buds Air line-up caters to the affordable segment both in China and India. With higher pricing, the Realme Buds Q could also feature noise cancellation and other sound-related improvements over the existing Buds Air and upcoming Buds Air Neo truly wireless earbuds.

For its May 25 event, Realme has lined up as many as eight products, three out of which are likely the smartphones. Realme is launching the Realme X50 Pro Player Edition, Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom smartphones at least next week, whereas its non-mobile phone categories will see the launch of Realme Buds Air Neo, Realme Q, and Realme TV. There are still two more products left to be teased by Realme, which we guess could include a new power bank. In any case, we are only a few days away from the launch date and the company is likely to spill the beans more than it already has in the coming days.