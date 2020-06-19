Realme Buds Q truly wireless earbuds to launch in India on June 25

Highlights Realme Buds Q TWS earbuds are launching in India on June 25.

The Buds Q will launch alongside the Realme X3, X3 SupeZoom smartphones.

The Realme Buds Q are confirmed to be priced under Rs 2,000.

Realme Buds Q truly wireless earbuds will launch in India on June 25. The affordable TWS earbuds from Realme will debut alongside the Realme X3 and X3 SuperZoom smartphones. Realme has been teasing the India launch of Buds Q for quite some time now, but the company revealed the launch date today only. The Buds Q TWS earbuds were launched in China last month and have been designed by the French designer Jose Levy, who is now looking after the Realme Studios and has previously co-designed Hermes.

Realme Buds Q Expected Price in India

In China, the Realme Buds Q were priced at CNY 129, which translates to around Rs 1,400. While the exact pricing of the Realme Buds Q is not known, the marketing chief of the company had previously teased that it could be under Rs 2,000. For under Rs 2,000, the Realme Buds Q earbuds will take on the Redmi Earbuds S, launched by Xiaomi's brand Redmi a few weeks back.

Realme Buds Q Specifications and Features

The Realme Buds Q truly wireless earbuds take a departure from the current line-up of TWS earbuds offered by the brand. Instead of the cylindrical protrusions at the bottom -- which is very AirPods-esque, the Buds Q have a design that is similar to that of Samsung's Galaxy Buds. These are in-ear wireless earbuds that are touted to be lightweight and suit the affordable segment.

Realme Buds Q earbuds have a pebble-like design for its charging case. The earbuds have been designed in collaboration with French designer Jose Levy, as we mentioned. The earbuds pack 10mm drivers under the hood, which are responsible for producing good bass. They have a Gaming Mode with a latency of 119ms.

The Buds Q earbuds have interchangeable ear tips made of silicone. The Realme Buds Q is IPX4 rated, which means it can handle water and dust splashes. The Realme Buds Q weigh 3.6 grams while with the charging case, their weight becomes 35.3 grams. Each Realme Buds Q earbud has 40mAh battery while the charging case features a 400mAh battery. It is chargeable via a Micro-USB port on the charging case.

A report recently suggested the Buds Q will come in three colours in India -- white, yellow, and black, much like in China. The exact pricing of the Realme Buds Q will be revealed on June 25 at 12.30 pm.