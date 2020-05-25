Realme Buds Q TWS earbuds with Galaxy Buds-like design launched

Highlights Realme Buds Q TWS have been launched in India.

Realme Buds Q come at a price of CNY 149.

Realme also launched the Buds Air Neo in China.

Realme has finally launched its next-generation TWS earbuds at the China event. Called the Buds Q, the new earbuds sport a design different from its previous Buds Air and the freshly launched Buds Air Neo, but it resembles that of the Galaxy Buds. The company also announced the launch of the Realme Buds Air Neo at the China event, as well as at its India event that began an hour later.

The Realme Buds Q come at a price of CNY 149, which is approximately Rs 1,600. It will be available in China for now but the Buds Air Neo will be available in India additionally. The Realme Buds Air Neo cost CNY 269, which is roughly Rs 2,870.

The Realme Buds Q earbuds have a pebble-like design for its charging case that has lights on all four sides for when it is plugged into a power source. The Realme Buds Q has been designed in collaboration with French designer Jose Levy. The earbuds pack 10mm drivers under the hood, which are responsible for producing good bass. The earbuds have interchangeable ear tips made of silicone

The Realme Buds Q is IPX4 rated, which means it can handle water and dust splashes. The Realme Buds Q weigh 3.6 grams while with the charging case, their weight becomes 35.3 grams. Realme has touted 30W fast charging on the Buds Q. They, however, do not support wireless charging, which is why the pricing is in the budget category.

Realme is also launching the Buds Air Neo in China, as well as in India. The new truly wireless earbuds are a watered-down version of the Realme Buds Air and come with 13mm bass boost drivers. Realme is claiming a 17-hour music playback time on the Buds Air Neo when coupled with the charging case. The TWS earbuds support Bluetooth 5.0 and have 50 per cent less latency compared to normal mode.