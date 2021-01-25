Realme Buds Q2 design, key specifications spotted ahead of imminent launch

Highlights Realme Buds Q2 has appeared on the US FCC website.

The design of the Buds Q2 looks similar to that of the first-gen Buds Q.

Realme has not confirmed when it will launch the Buds Q2.

Realme's second-generation Buds Q truly wireless earbuds are coming sooner or later. Previously, the Buds Q2 were spotted on the US FCC website that spilled the beans on the specifications but the listing has now been updated with live images of the upcoming TWS earbuds. In the FCC listing, the Realme Buds Q2 live images show it would look like the first-generation model although with some changes in the design. The Realme Buds Q2 will have silicone tips, much like how the first-generation earbuds have. And there is no stem on these earbuds, so that is a relief from AirPods-like earbuds in the market.

There are many photos in the FCC listing (via 91Mobiles) that depict how the Realme Buds Q2 is going to be. The charging case of the TWS earbuds will be oval in shape with two cavities inside for earbuds and a Micro-USB port on the outside. The images show the Buds Q2 are white in colour but the report suggests there could be green and black colourways. The Realme Buds Q2 may have a 400mAh battery inside while each earbud will have a 40mAh battery. The battery backup of the Realme Buds Q2, however, is not available through this FCC listing.

For sure, there will not be active noise cancellation on the Realme Buds Q2 because these are targeted at entry-level customers. The Buds Q, which launched last year, was launched for Rs 1,999. The Buds Q2 may cost a little more but it is not clear if this price hike will be accounted for with differences in specifications and features. The sound on the Buds Q was impressive while the sonic signature was decent, which is why the Buds Q2 are expected to outshine the first-generation model. The FCC listing has also said there may be two microphones on each earbud, which is good for only the noise isolation feature.

While the launch of the Buds Q2 may be imminent, Realme is yet to announce a date. Until then, if you are looking for a good pair of entry-level truly wireless earbuds, the Buds Q earbuds are a good choice. In my review last year, I noted:

The Realme Buds Q has got a beautiful design that feels elegant, comfortable pair of earbuds that fit snugly, and, more importantly, gives an impressive sound output for its price. In fact, the sound quality on the Buds Q feels better than that on the Realme Buds Air Neo, which is definitely a plus point. The Buds Q earbuds are also quite lightweight at just 3.6 grams, making them one of the most portable earbuds. There are some gripes, such as the issue in touch response and the tiresome accessibility due to the lack of a button and a battery indicator, but these can be overlooked easily given the asking price is Rs 1,999. The Realme Buds Q earbuds are affordable and that should be enough to dismiss some of the cons as they anyway do not outweigh the pros.