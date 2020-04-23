Realme Buds Wireless Pro neckband surfaces on NCC site, design revealed

Highlights Realme Buds Wireless Pro could be in the making.

It will have a USB-C port, unlike the port on Realme Buds Wireless.

The Realme Buds Wireless Pro has surfaced on NCC.

Realme is apparently working on a new pair of wireless earphones. According to a certification website, the company is developing Realme Buds Wireless Pro that could be a spruced-up version of The Realme Buds Wireless. Realme's expanding portfolio of devices beyond smartphones also includes the Realme Buds Wireless Pro now, in addition to the Realme Smart TV, Realme Watch, and a whole lot of other devices. The listing on the certification website reveals what the Realme Buds Wireless Pro will look like and shares its specifications. By the looks of it, it seems like a minor upgrade over the Realme Buds Wireless neckband.

According to the listing spotted first by MySmartPrice on Taiwan's NCC website, the Realme Buds Wireless Pro will have a design that is quite identical to that of its prequel. It has a pair of wired earbuds, tethered to a neckband. The earbuds have magnetic ends and the wire is yellow in colour. Moreover, there is a USB-C port on one end of the neckband, which is a step-up from what we have seen on the Realme Buds Wireless. It is codenamed RMA208 on the website and expected to come with some "Pro" features over and above what the Realme Buds Wireless earphones have.

The "Pro" features, which have not been specified, could include fast charging support, better sound quality, improved dust and water resistance, and better integration with the paired phone maybe using the Realme Link. Interestingly, some Realme Link app screenshots that showed the interface of the app, gave a glimpse at something called Realme Buds Air Pro. It is possible the said device could be placeholder and Realme may now be looking to introduce a "Pro" version of its popular neckband earphones. In any case, there should be more information available in the coming days that will clarify what Realme is planning to launch ultimately.

Separately, Realme has just wound up launching a new smartphone in China. Launched as a variant of the X-series, the Realme X50m 5G has a 120Hz display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, and runs Android 10-based Realme UI. The smartphone has a set of four cameras, including a 48-megapixel main sensor while the front-facing cameras include two sensors. The smartphone also has 30W fast charging, Dolby, and a punch-hole design on the display. The Realme X50m 5G has been priced at CNY 1,999 and will be available to buy in China only starting April 29. Its availability in the markets outside of China is not known at this point.