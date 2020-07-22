Realme C11 goes on first sale today: Is it worth buying at Rs 7,499?

Highlights Realme C11 is the company's most affordable handset that was launched recently.

Its first sale will begin at 12 pm on Flipkart and Realme.com.

Realme C11 has a good design, decent cameras, but below average performance.

Realme C11, the company's most affordable smartphone from the new lineup, will go on sale today for the first time. The smartphone comes with a new camera design and the MediaTek Helio G85 processor. Opposite to the belief, the Realme C11 is not the successor to the Realme C3, which is why it lacks specifications that should be superior to those on the latter. Instead, it is here to make its own market in the entry-level price segment. The smartphone can move customers to buy it but is it good enough for you? We will tell you that but let me run you through the details for today's sale quickly.

Realme C11 Price and Sale Details

The Realme C11 has a single memory variant and it is priced at Rs 7,499. The smartphone goes on sale at 12 pm via Flipkart and realme.com. It comes in two colours - Rich Grey and Rich Green. There are also a bunch of offers available on Flipkart to sweeten the deal.

Should you buy the Realme C11?

While the Realme C11 comes across as an enticing entry-level device, it has some shortcomings too that you may want to consider before investing your money into it. I am giving you three reasons why you should buy this phone and one reason why you should not, largely because that was pretty much I found when I reviewed the smartphone.

The first reason to buy the Realme C11 is its beautiful and ergonomic design. Entry-level smartphones do not the design part right for obvious reasons, such as their low price that has to be justified with the rest of the specifications, as well. But Realme has taken a different approach to how its affordable smartphone should look and feel. The Realme C11 has a textured back panel that is available in two colours, and both of them look gorgeous.

The second reason would be the cameras. For an entry-level smartphone, you cannot expect much when you are clicking photos. Realme C11 outdoes that expectation with its cameras. It has two rear sensors, a 13-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor that is responsible for clicking portrait mode shots. It also has a 5-megapixel selfie shooter, which does the job.

And, the third and final reason I am going to tell you is perhaps the selling point of the smartphone. The Realme C11 has a 5000mAh battery that can also reverse charge other devices. In my review, the battery lasted for more than one and a half days, which is impressive and in line with what you expect out of an entry-level smartphone. The reverse charging is useful for when you have to charge other devices but do not have a power source nearby.

My only complaint from Realme C11, which is also the main reason why you should skip this one, is its performance. It is an entry-level smartphone that does not have to deliver on huge tasks, but the basic ones should also not be taken for granted. The MediaTek Helio G85 chipset on the smartphone gets weary when you try to squeeze out its power by throwing multiple apps at it or try to play heavy games. The performance feels underwhelming and should be the reason why it may not deserve your Rs 7,499.