Realme C11 sale today: Three key features that make it worthwhile

Highlights Realme C11 was launched in India last month as company's entry-level phone.

It comes with a MediaTek Helio G35 processor and a 6.5-inch LCD display.

Realme C11 has a 3GB/32GB variant only that costs Rs 7,499.

Realme C11 will be up for grabs today at the flash sale on Flipkart and realme.com. The entry-level smartphone from Realme has a big display, a powerful battery, and capable cameras for its price. It is also the first smartphone in the company's line-up that brings the square-shaped camera modules and gets rid of those vertical ones on the back. Realme C11 was originally launched in Indonesia last month before it was launched in India a few days later.

If you are looking for a good smartphone for under Rs 8,000 and Realme C11 is in your mind, here are some details about today's sale and the price of the smartphone. We will also tell you three reasons why the Realme C11 is a good choice for its price.

Realme C11: Price and Sale Details

The Realme C11 comes in a single storage variant with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, priced at Rs 7,499. The colour variants of the Realme C11 include Rich Green and Rich Grey. The sale begins at noon on Flipkart and realme.com, along with a bunch of offers on each platform.

Realme C11: Three Reasons Why You Should Buy It

In our review, we found the Realme C11 is a pretty decent smartphone for its price. It brings you the basics of a smartphone: photography is good, the display is tall and vibrant, and the battery is long-lasting. Let me elaborate on these three features:

1. The Realme C11 has a 13-megapixel main camera that thankfully is integrated into a new design at the back. I found the photos clicked from it well and detailed. The camera is fast to focus on objects, as well. The contrast is also well-handled by the sensor. there is a secondary 2-megapixel camera for portrait photography. The portrait shots are good but have too much of the blur, which might make the photo look unreal to many. The smartphone also supports night mode and it is good in some situations.

2. Realme C11 has a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with 60Hz refresh rate. I found the display quite tall and produces rich colours. I liked watching movies and shows on the display for a long time. Although there is no support for Full-HD resolution, the 720p videos looked fine to me on the Realme C11. I also found that while Realme C11 display is quite bright in most situations, its brightness is not enough to read text on the screen under direct sunlight. There is a waterdrop-style notch on the display, as well for the front-facing 5-megapixel camera.

3. Running the show on the Realme C11 is a powerful 5000mAh battery, which is the star feature. It lasts for over a day with typical usage. I could click photos, play some light games, text my friends on WhatsApp, and watch a movie on Netflix on Realme C11 and it would still have around 25 per cent battery at night. The smartphone will not disappoint you if you are someone who does not like to charge their smartphone many times a day.