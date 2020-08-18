Realme C12 vs Realme C15: Comparison between prices, specifications

Highlights Realme C12 and C15 have officially been launched in India with major similarities.

Realme C12 and C15 have the same display, same processor, and same battery.

But there are changes in the cameras and the charging speeds between the two.

Realme has dropped the new C12 and C15 smartphones in India's most crowded budget segment. There are more than enough smartphones already in the segment but that does not stop brands, such as Realme, to inundate the market even more with their smartphones. The idea is to provide customers with a smartphone at every Rs 500-1,000 difference. The Realme C12 and C15 come close on the heels of the C11 budget smartphone that introduced the MediaTek Helio G35 processor, a slightly modified version of the Helio P35 processor.

There are several similarities between the Realme C12 and Realme C15 yet they have distinct prices and some differences here and there to justify those prices. Let us quickly compare the Realme C15 and Realme C12 to know what you get and what you don't for the price gap the two smartphones have between them.

Display

There is absolutely no difference between the display on the Realme C12 and C15. They both use a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ resolution, which is 720x1600 pixels. The screen-to-body ratio on the display is 88.7 per cent.

Processor

Much like the display, the processor on the two smartphones is also the same. Both smartphones are powered by a 2.3GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 processor. In fact, the same processor also runs the show on the Realme C11 that was launched a few weeks back. I reviewed the processor on Realme C11 and found it capable enough to power basic tasks but it takes time to load even slightly medium-weight apps.

Battery

Realme C12 and C15 are both powered by a huge 6000mAh battery under the hood. However, there is a difference between the charging speeds they have to offer. The Realme C15 has the 18W fast charging while the C12 settles for the 10W charging, which is pretty standard on low-budget smartphones. Even the Realme C11 has the same 10W charging.

Cameras

Cameras are probably the biggest differentiating factor between the Realme C12 and C15. The Realme C12 has a 13-megapixel main sensor, a 2-megapixel black-and-white sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The Realme C15, on the other hand, has a 13-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor, a 2-megapixel black-and-white sensor, and a 2-megapixel retro sensor at the back.

For selfies, you get a 5-megapixel AI Beauty camera on the Realme C12 while the C15 provides you with an 8-megapixel camera to capture AI-powered selfies.

India Prices

Realme C12 costs Rs for the 3GB/32GB variant while the C15 comes at a price of Rs 9,999 for the 3GB/32GB variant and Rs 10,999 for the 4GB/64GB model.