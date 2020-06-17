Realme C2 Android 10-based Realme UI update to begin in September, older smartphones not eligible

Highlights Realme C2 will receive the Android 10-based Realme UI in September.

Realme announced the roadmap for the rollout of Android 10-based Realme UI back in January. A lot of smartphones that were launched previously have been updated to the latest software while the recent ones come preloaded with it. However, users of some old Realme smartphones have been waiting to get the Android 10 update ever since the announcement. Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth has some confirmation to give to these users. He has confirmed that Realme C2 will begin receiving Android 10 update in September while a bunch of old Realme smartphones will not.

In his latest episode of Ask Madhav, Sheth responded to a handful of questions asked by the Realme fan community. Among the questions, one was focused on the Android 10-based Realme UI and its rollout on the old smartphones that fans think may have been abandoned by the brand. Taking up the question regarding the Realme C2, Sheth said the roadmap for Realme UI update said the smartphone will get Android 10 sometime in Q3 this year, which, he has confirmed, will take place in September.

The Realme C2 was launched back in May last year with Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS. The company launched its successor, the Realme C3 in February this year with Android 10-based Realme UI. In fact, it was the first smartphone to have launched with Realme UI out of the box. The Realme C2 Android 10 update will bring a host of new features, such as the system-wide dark mode, gesture navigation, smart reply, Focus Mode, and better privacy, over and above changes in the interface of the software.

Besides, Sheth also took up the question that asked if Realme U1, Realme 2, and some other older smartphones will get Realme UI update, even though they do not receive Android 10. He said that the Realme UI is based on Android 10 and that the company does not plan to build one for Android 9 Pie. This is to say that the aforementioned Realme smartphones from the brand's initial years will not get Android 10 or Realme UI. The smartphones will continue to work on the Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS.