Realme C20A with 5000mAh reverse-charging battery launched at around Rs 7,800

Highlights Realme C20A is the latest entry-level smartphone from Realme.

The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 processor.

There is a 5000mAh battery inside the C20A with reverse charging.

Realme C20A is the latest affordable smartphone from the smartphone company. Launched in Bangladesh, the Realme C20A is nothing but a rebadged version of the Realme C20 that the company released in India earlier this year. And that is because Realme did not launch the C20 in Bangladesh earlier. The new phone comes as the fourth one in the refreshed C-series that includes the Realme C20, Realme C21, and the Realme C25. The highlighted feature of the Realme C20A is its 5000mAh battery that also supports reverse charging, meaning you can charge other devices using it.

Although Realme has halted its launch events in India due to the ongoing Covid-19 wave that has wreaked havoc in the country, it is continuing with the launches in other markets. The Realme C20A will go on sale in Bangladesh soon but it is unlikely to make it out of the market. Those who think the specifications of the C20A are impressive enough for the price it asks for should check out the Realme C20 in India and other markets. Here are the price and specifications of the new Realme C20A.

Realme C20A price

The Realme C20A costs BDT 8,990, which translates to roughly Rs 7,800. The Realme C20, on the other hand, costs Rs 6,799 in India. The phone comes in Iron Grey and Lake Blue colours.

Realme C20A specifications

The Realme C20A is an entry-level smartphone but its specifications are quite nice. It has got a big 6.5-inch HD+ LCD with a teardrop-style notch at the top. There is an 80.8 per cent screen-to-body ratio on the phone while the aspect ratio of the display is 20:9. The Realme C20A is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 processor, paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal memory. You can expand the storage by adding a microSD card of up to 256GB. The phone runs Android 10-based Realme UI.

For photography, the Realme C20A brings an 8-megapixel camera on the back with an LED flash. The camera supports HDR and panorama, among other features. If you are into selfies, the 5-megapixel front-facing camera will take care of that. There are AI Beauty features available on the front camera shots, as well. The phone comes with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, FM radio, and USB OTG among others. You also get a 3.5mm headphone jack but you will have to arrange earphones separately. The Realme C20A uses a 5000mAh battery inside with support for 10W charging. There is reverse charging for when you want to charge other small gadgets using the phone. The phone is 8.9mm thick and weighs 190 grams.