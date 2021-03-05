Realme C21 budget phone with 5000mAh battery launched

Highlights Realme C21 comes with a MediaTek Helio G35 processor.

It comes with a 5000mAh battery inside with MicroUSB port.

Realme C21 comes as a successor to the Realme C20.

Realme C21 is the latest C-series smartphone from the company. The C-series is a budget-centric family of phones and C21 takes things forward from the C20 that was launched in January this year. The Realme C21 has been launched in Malaysia for now and the company has not said anything about the availability of the phone elsewhere. However, despite being an upgrade over the C20, the C21 does not bring much. The Realme C21 still has a 5000mAh battery and runs on the MediaTek Helio G35 processor.

The launch of C21 comes to fill the gap in the budget segment in Malaysian market. Realme recently launched the Narzo 30A in India in the under Rs 10,000 segment which is also where the C-series is priced at. In India, Realme launched three C-series phones last year, the C11, C12, and the C15. All three smartphones are powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 processor, which is also used inside the latest C21.

Realme C21 price

Realme has launched the C21 for MYR 499, which translates to roughly Rs 9,000. The phone has a single RAM and storage variant and is now available to buy in Malaysia. The colour options for the Realme C21 include Cross Black and Cross Blue.

Realme C21 specifications

Realme C21 is a budget phone that has similar specifications. The smartphone has a 6.5-inch 720p LCD with a screen-to-body ratio of 89 per cent. The new C21 uses a MediaTek Helio G35 processor inside paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB internal storage. I used the processor on the C11, C12, and C15 last year and found them good enough for their price. The processor can handle most apps but it would start struggling once there are many apps open in the background. It can run only light games efficiently. The phone runs Android 10-based Realme UI. It also has a fingerprint sensor and the speaker at the back.

For cameras, the Realme C21 comes with three cameras comprising a 13MP main sensor, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP Black-and-white sensor. The camera app supports night mode, HDR, portrait, ultra macro, and AI Beauty. For selfies, there is a 5MP camera inside the notch on the display. The phone has a 5000mAh battery without fast charging using the Micro-USB port. The phone measures 76.4x165.2x8.9mm. For connectivity, the Realme C21 has 4G LTE connectivity, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, among others.